Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Kansas: Game Thread & How to Watch

Give us your score predicitions!

By Jack Shields
Syndication: The Oklahoman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2

Commentary: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon

Live Stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma -10 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 65.5

Oklahoma Preview: Can the Sooners get a much-needed win against Kansas?

Hot Links: Graham back to WR, third down struggles continue, and more

OU vs. KU Q&A with Rock Chalk Talk: Jason Bean, Lance Leipold and more!

Hot Links: Sooners find rock bottom, but can they pick themselves up?

Oklahoma Football: Time for a history lesson

Prediction

Oklahoma 37, Kansas 31 (OT)

