I’ve been at a loss for words all day, but here’s the best I can do:

Following a maddening 41-34 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, fans of the Oklahoma Sooners were craving a rebound performance that would put the team back on track to compete in the Big 12 race. Suffice to say, it didn’t play out that way.

From the get-go, Oklahoma’s sloppiness and lack of offensive rhythm continued, with Dillon Gabriel’s struggles with accuracy only seeming to get worse than what we saw a week ago. Defensively, the lapses were cataclysmic, as the Sooners allowed four scoring plays of sixty-plus yards. In the end, OU was outgained by TCU to the tune of 668-355, leading to a 55-24 defeat.

Additionally, Oklahoma had a really rough day on the injury front. Dillon Gabriel left the game in the second quarter after this scary moment.

TCU defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for this hit on Dillon Gabriel



pic.twitter.com/jTeLoUetRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Fortunately, Gabriel was able to leave the field under his own power, but he is now in concussion protocol according to Brent Venables. His status for the Texas game is still unknown. We’re all wishing him the best.

Davis Beville entered in relief of Gabriel, but his 7-16 line and 50 yards passing didn’t exactly instill confidence in his ability to lead this team if the starter is out for an extended period of time. Could we potentially see General Booty in the Red River Shootout? I’d say there’s certainly a possibility.

On the defensive side, the coverage issues reminded OU fans of the recent past, as did the poor tackling. The latter is probably the most puzzling, as the Sooners appeared to have turned a new leaf in that regard prior to conference play.

Other than this, there’s really not a ton to say here. It was one of the worst post performances we’ve seen from this program since the 90s. This currently doesn’t look like a team that’s capable of winning eight games, much less getting itself back into conference championship contention. Having said that, a win over Texas is always a cure for the blues, so it’s time to put all of our emotional eggs into that basket.