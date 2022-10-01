Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!
What do we make of last week?
Can we chalk it up to the Kansas State simply being Kryptonite for the Oklahoma Sooners? Does Brent Venables still have a soft spot for his alma mater? Are the Wildcats just really big fans of the setup at Tarahumara’s and get super excited to come to Norman every other year?
More likely the Sooners were just not prepared for what K-State threw at them, which seems to be a pattern against the Wildcats no matter who is in charge in Norman. Then, of course, there is the matter of losing the battle of front, which is a bit more concerning moving forward.
On the bright side, OU has a great opportunity to make a statement against what might be a good TCU Horned Frogs team (we don’t really know yet, honestly).
Take it away, Toby:
Welcome to October. It's time to answer.@LandersChevyOK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Oj6rOqdsta— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 1, 2022
Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC
Commentary: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich
Live Stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN
Line: Oklahoma -5 (as of Saturday at 8 a.m. CT)
O/U: 69.5
Oklahoma Football vs TCU Preview: Can the Sooners right the ship in Ft. Worth?
Hot Links: A rebounding Oklahoma team
Oklahoma Sooners Football: Five September takeaways
Hot Links: The first setback for Brent Venables
Prediction
Oklahoma 45, TCU 28
Loading comments...