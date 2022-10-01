Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!

What do we make of last week?

Can we chalk it up to the Kansas State simply being Kryptonite for the Oklahoma Sooners? Does Brent Venables still have a soft spot for his alma mater? Are the Wildcats just really big fans of the setup at Tarahumara’s and get super excited to come to Norman every other year?

More likely the Sooners were just not prepared for what K-State threw at them, which seems to be a pattern against the Wildcats no matter who is in charge in Norman. Then, of course, there is the matter of losing the battle of front, which is a bit more concerning moving forward.

On the bright side, OU has a great opportunity to make a statement against what might be a good TCU Horned Frogs team (we don’t really know yet, honestly).

Take it away, Toby:

Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC

Commentary: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich

Live Stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma -5 (as of Saturday at 8 a.m. CT)

O/U: 69.5

Oklahoma 45, TCU 28