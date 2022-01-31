Happy Monday, friends and fans!

It was a productive weekend for some former Oklahoma Sooners, with all four NFL Conference Championship teams rostering former OU players. Ultimately, four OU players (and five if you include Jordan Evans, who is on IR) will be playing in Super Bowl LVI, as the Bengals beat the Chiefs, 27-24 in OT, while the Rams downed the 49ers, 20-17.

Cincinnati has two former OU greats — Joe Mixon & Samaja Perine — in the backfield, with linebacker and Norman native Jordan Evans also on the roster. The Rams boast former OU offensive lineman Bobby Evans & defensive rush Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Plenty of #OUDNA in the #SuperBowl this season with 5 #Sooners on the two teams combined



Bengals



Joe Mixon

Samaje Perine

Jordan Evans



Rams



Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Bobby Evans



BONUS Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is a Norman High School Alum — Ryan King (@Ryan_King_Now) January 31, 2022

Staying with the NFL, congrats to former Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for being named to his first Pro Bowl in just his second season. Lamb led the Dallas Cowboys in receiving with 1,102 yards.

Lots of change with Oklahoma Football over the last couple months, but big recruits are still rolling in like 2023 4-star QB Jackson Arnold. Guerin Emig breaks down Arnold’s relationship with new Sooners OC Jeff Lebby and how Lebby is already rolling.

A column about #Sooners QB commit @_JacksonArnold_, @Coach_Leb and relationships, including the one blooming between Lebby and his new program: https://t.co/Fj0BXf9M3I — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) January 30, 2022

Signing Day is Wednesday and while the Sooners haven’t been as active in February over the last few years, Jason Kersey shows us why this year is so different.

In the four recruiting cycles since the early signing period began, Oklahoma has only signed six players on the traditional February signing day.



This year will be different.https://t.co/A0xUTuZFY9 — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 31, 2022

Parker Thune has a good read about the depth Oklahoma is trying to build under new Head Coach Brent Venables and why locking down the in-state recruits is more of a priority for this staff.

NEW: The #Sooners have flipped three-star WR Gavin Freeman, an Oklahoma legacy, from Texas Tech.



Freeman spurned a scholarship opportunity with the Red Raiders in order to join OU as a preferred walk-on. ⬇️https://t.co/XI3qkSg0Im — OUInsider (@OU247) January 30, 2022

OU Basketball

It was a tough weekend for the Oklahoma mens basketball team, as they dropped their fifth game out of the last seven, falling at No. 1 Auburn 86-68. There’s no time to rest, as the Sooners are back in action on Big Monday, looking for redemption against the TCU Horned Frogs. Tip is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team continues to roll under first year head coach Jennie Baranczyk as they knocked off No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Saturday, for their third Top-16 victory of the season. The Sooners now sit at 18-3 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12, tied for first with Iowa State and still holding strong at No. 18. Ryan Aber has a good breakdown of the Sooners after blowing out Oklahoma State last week. Next game is a big one at No. 9 Baylor on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Sooners will look for the season sweep of the Bears.

Three quick takeaways from the #Sooners' rout of Cowgirls in Round 1 of Bedlam (via @ryaber) https://t.co/C1HUwRUA1i — OklahomanSports (@OklahomanSports) January 27, 2022

Other OU Sports

Closing out January with a win! pic.twitter.com/utyf57Eu9M — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 30, 2022

, ! #Sooners take down No. 6 Duke, 4-2, in the championship match to qualify for the ITA National Indoors!#OUrFight https://t.co/CnNx76SNVM — Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) January 31, 2022