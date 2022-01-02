DeMarco Murray continues to prove his worth as a recruiter with the commitment of Jovantae Barnes, another elite running back and player in the 2022 class. Barnes is viewed as a top running back in the class and has announced his committed to the Sooners over several other programs such as Alabama, Florida State, and even Lincoln Riley going after him with the USC Trojans. Commitments are always fantastic news, but commitments that happen live on national television are even sweeter. Add in the fact that he's actually already signed, and it provides even more hope for the future of the running back position.

Murray has gone from inexperienced coach and hopeful recruiter to rainmaker for the Oklahoma Sooners when they need him most. Not only has he previously secured the commitment of Gavin Sawchuk, he’s also been on the recruiting trail before Venables was even hired to try his best to keep the current recruiting class held together.

Although Barnes is from Vegas — and the trip to Southern Cal may have been easy — Murray is a Vegas man himself. He currently stands with a frame of 6’ and 200lbs. He’s not a finesse running back, he’s ready for contact. Not only that, he is also a very good backfield blocker for his age and somebody that has good hands. Lebby notably likes to run the ball more than the previous regime and can be an every down back. He’s an incredibly strong runner, but also a great climber when it comes to cuts going up field.

Since Tashard Choice spurned the USC Trojans and decided to coach at Texas less than 24 hours later, rumors suggested Lincoln Riley’s people reached out to the folks that represent Demarco Murray to hire him with more money and a fancier title. I would say Demarco was going to acquire a raise this year regardless, but after the recent commitment of Barnes and the signing of Sawchuk, it only furthers that he is a necessity on staff and not a luxury. According to 247Sports Composite, Barnes is the No. 10 RB in the US, the No. 3 player in the state of Nevada, and the No. 116 overall prospect in the country. Barnes is now the 17th commit to the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class, which sits at No. 10 nationally.