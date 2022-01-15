Following an ugly performance at Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners look to bounce back against a good TCU Horned Frogs team. With home games against Kansas and Baylor coming up next week, this serves as a pivotal game for Porter Moser’s squad.

Checking in for work pic.twitter.com/GbpM7kUNpm — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 15, 2022

Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) at TCU (11-2, 1-1): Saturday, 3 p.m. CT at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena (Ft. Worth, Texas)

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Commentary: Chuckie Kempf and King McClure

Radio: Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing

Line: Oklahoma -1 (as of 1 p.m. CT Saturday)

About TCU

The Horned Frogs are led by sophomore guard Mike Miles, who is averaging 17.8 PPG and 4.8 APG on the season. He’s scoring in double figures in each of TCU’s 13 games and has scored at least 19 in each of TCU’s last three games.

The Frogs are 11-2 in 2021-22, picking up wins over ORU, Utah, Texas A&M and Georgetown in non-conference play. In its most recent outing, TCU snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat, capitalizing on a Kansas State collapse in Manhattan to pick up its first Big 12 victory.

TCU is currently 51st in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, which a tool the committee uses to seed the field in March. Additionally, the Frogs are 61st in KenPom’s team efficiency rankings (94th offensively, 42nd defensively).

One Big Thing

Unfortunately, it looks like OU could be without the services of Ethan Chargois, who is counted on for quality minutes down low and has provided some much-needed sparks on both ends of the floor.

Rick Issanza, Akol Mawein & Alston Mason all back today for OU. Ethan Chargois, however, not participating in pregame warmups (injury). — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) January 15, 2022

Prediction

OU has demonstrated a knack for winning close games in Ft. Worth in recent years. Austin Reaves won’t be running out of that tunnel, but I don’t think the trend ends today. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong in Austin this past Tuesday, and a progression to the mean seems likely in this instance.

Oklahoma 70, TCU 68