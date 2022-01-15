The Oklahoma Sooners fell just short of a late comeback Saturday afternoon, losing 59-58 in overtime at the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon, dropping to 12-5 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play.

Final from Fort Worth. pic.twitter.com/2Kr3vRD4pb — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 15, 2022

The Sooners led by as many as seven in the 2nd half (38-31) but then went ice-cold from the field, allowing the Horned Frogs to go on a 13-2 run late and getting into a hole. After trailing by six in the closing moments, OU put up eight of the final 10 points in regulation, including a Jalen Hill layup with 0.2 seconds to go to force OT. In the extra frame, Oklahoma shot 3-7 from the field while TCU hit four of their six shots to outscore the Sooners by 1. Elijah Harkless had an attempt at a game-winner as time ran out, but it ended being a low-percentage look that surely leaves Porter Moser frustrated.

This defeat snapped an 8-game winning streak OU had against the Horned Frogs and handed Moser’s men their first losing streak of the season.

It was certainly far from the best offensive output of the Moser era, as OU shot just 40% from the field and 22.7% from 3. Additionally, TCU is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and while OU held their own for most of the game, the Horned Frogs ended up edging the Sooners, 37-36, and pulled in some crucial boards down the stretch.

Oklahoma had its opportunities to get back on top but forced up bad three point attempts, including a notable Jordan Goldwire heave right after TCU had taken the 42-40 lead. In total, the Sooners shot 5-22 from long-range, missing their final 12 of regulation.

Goldwire still went 6-10 from the field overall, amassing 12 points and co-leading the team in scoring with Jalen Hill. Elijah Harkless added in 11 points, but with Umoja Gibson (9 points) and Tanner Groves (6 points) both shooting 3-10, the efficiency cost OU a Big 12 road win.

What’s Next?

The schedule ramps up this week as the Sooners are back in action at the Lloyd Noble Center this Tuesday when No. 9 Kansas comes to town. Tip is at 6 p.m. on ESPN.