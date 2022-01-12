Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners are obviously familiar with new head coach and former DC Brent Venables. However, to gain some perspective on his evolution over the past ten seasons, we welcome Drew Schneider of Shakin’ the Southland to give use a bit of the Clemson perspective to this week’s podcast episode.

Kamiar and Stephen also discuss the transfer portal, OU basketball and more!

