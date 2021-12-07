Following the hiring of Brent Venables, Kamiar, Stephen and special guest Payton Guthrie of the Through the Keyhole Podcast are here to talk about the future of the Oklahoma Sooners in this week’s episode. They discuss the potential hiring of Jeff Lebby as OC (and their reservations about it), the importance of the DC and strength & conditioning hires.

Fair warning: As usual, this week’s podcast has some NSFW language.