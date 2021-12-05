On Sunday, the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) officially accepted an invitation to the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl to take on the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3). This San Antonio showdown will be the eighth all-time meeting between these two iconic college football brands out of the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively. Kick-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Teams are LOCKED IN!



-The highest ranked matchup among all non-CFP bowl games



-First Valero Alamo Bowl matchup featuring two 10-win teams



Catch the game December 29 @ 8:15 PM CST! pic.twitter.com/6uwXGoFZZw — (@valeroalamobowl) December 5, 2021

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t that long ago when OU and UO were both ranked within the top five, nationally. Now going into the bowl season, both teams are squarely outside the top 10 with an opportunity to end their underwhelming campaigns on a relatively positive note.

Since losing Bedlam, Oklahoma has undergone arguably the most change out of any team in the FBS. Lincoln Riley is now coaching USC, along with Alex Grinch (DC) and Dennis Simmons (outside WRs). Roy Manning (CBs) is also gone, as well as strength coach Bennie Wylie. Then you’ve got the transfer situation. As of the publishing of this post, a grand total of six Sooners players (QB Spencer Rattler, WR Jadon Haselwood, WR Theo Wease, TE Austin Stogner, OL Brey Walker and WR Marcellus Crutchfield) have entered the transfer portal since the Riley’s abrupt departure. On the flipside, the Ducks could also be without head coach Mario Cristobal as he is expected to take over at Miami.

With the sky seemingly falling, a living legend came to Oklahoma’s rescue. Hall of Fame head coach Bob Stoops came out of retirement to steady the Sooners’ ship on an interim basis, and since making an emergency return to his old stomping grounds, he’s made an immediate impact as a galvanizing presence in the hearts and minds of those in and around the program.

Now, as far as it concerns the upcoming contest, this will be the first time that the Sooners have played in the Alamo Bowl. Additionally, OU owns a 6-1 head-to-head record versus Oregon all-time, with the most recent meeting being a loss to the Ducks in 2006. As most Oklahoma fans painfully recall, a wildly controversial onside kick ruling resulted in an agonizing loss in Eugene. Needless to say, this is a matchup Sooner Nation has been waiting a long time for.

I don't care what anybody says, this is still the worst call in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/XsextfviLh — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) February 1, 2021

Follow Crimson & Cream Machine on Twitter!