On a festive Wednesday night, the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners handled the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-4) by a score of 47-32 in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl. With the win, OU wraps up the 2021 college football season with a final record of 11-2.

In Caleb Williams’ seventh start of the season, the true freshman put on a show against the Pac-12 runner-up. In total, he amassed 242 passing yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-27 attempts, including this 55-yard bomb to sophomore WR Marvin Mims. Additionally, CW also racked up 34 rushing yards on seven carries.

Redshirt senior DB Justin Broiles set the defensive tone early on the Ducks’ first drive of the night by securing an interception off a pass from Oregon’s Anthony Brown and returning it 12 yards to set up Oklahoma in plus territory. Nine plays later, redshirt junior RB Kennedy Brooks (Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP) scampered 16 yards to put the Sooners in the end zone and on the board first.

Justin Broiles picks it off to stop Oregon's drive. pic.twitter.com/bA23fdCQq9 — ℍ - - ℍ ℝ (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021

TOUCHDOWN



Kennedy Brooks scores from 16 yards out to give Oklahoma an early 6-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Foo1qGagSv — ℍ - - ℍ ℝ (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021

In the second quarter, redshirt junior Drake Stoops snagged a six-yard TD reception with his dad watching from the sideline to extend OU’s lead to double-digits.

Following a big fourth down stop by junior EDGE Marcus Stripling and the energetic Sooner defense, Brooks capped off an explosive first half with his second touchdown of the night, this time from 29 yards out. OU would go into the break leading 30-3.

In the second half, the offensive floodgates opened. Oregon took the third quarter’s opening drive the distance to cut into the sizable deficit, but Oklahoma answered right away with a six-yard connection between Williams and junior RB Eric Gray. The Ducks found pay dirt again on a 66-yard bomb from Brown to Dont’e Thornton, and once again, the Sooners responded five plays later thanks to an eight-yard TD run from Brooks. UO managed to score once more to keep the pendulum swinging, but at that point the mountain was truly too steep to overcome against a scorching hot OU offense.

With the ball to start the fourth quarter, Williams led a methodical, time-consuming drive that ultimately resulted in a 29-yard field goal from redshirt junior Gabe Brkic. Oregon crossed the goal line one final time late in the game, but that would be it for the Ducks.

It wasn’t the season Oklahoma was expected to have coming into 2021, but all things considered, it was a relatively strong close for a team that is now entering a new coaching era under Brent Venables. Still, 11 wins is 11 wins, and the cupboard is far from bare going into the offseason. It’ll be interesting to see what other moves are made in regards to this football program, but for now, enjoy this result and celebrate this group for an impressive performance to end the year.

Follow Crimson & Cream Machine on Twitter!