Here is the video of my question to @CoachBobStoops about @RockRollTequila.



LET'S MAKE THIS HAPPEN! IT'S NOT TOO LATE! pic.twitter.com/qqlFxhX35B — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 28, 2021

As the Oklahoma Sooners face the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, there is no shortage of storylines? Will interim Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops be given a fitting sendoff complete with a Rock ‘N Roll Tequila bath? Will it be Caleb Williams’ final game in Crimson & Cream, or the first of many more to come? Will the shorthanded Ducks come out with a chip on their shoulder, or will they phone it in?

Tonight, the Hall of Famer who resurrected Oklahoma Football will once again lead the Crimson and Cream in to battle.@LandersChevyOK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oAfFOKNPf5 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 29, 2021

Location: The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Time & TV: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Commentary: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma -7 (per DraftKings as of 7:45 a.m. CT. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

O/U (DraftKings): 60.5