Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl: Game Thread & How to Watch

Head down to the comments section to share your thoughts on the Alamo Bowl and everything else throughout the day!

By Jack Shields
Iowa State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

As the Oklahoma Sooners face the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, there is no shortage of storylines? Will interim Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops be given a fitting sendoff complete with a Rock ‘N Roll Tequila bath? Will it be Caleb Williams’ final game in Crimson & Cream, or the first of many more to come? Will the shorthanded Ducks come out with a chip on their shoulder, or will they phone it in?

Take it away, Toby!

Location: The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Time & TV: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Commentary: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma -7 (per DraftKings as of 7:45 a.m. CT. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

O/U (DraftKings): 60.5

