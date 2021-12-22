In this week’s podcast, Kamiar and Stephen take a look at what to potentially expect for the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense moving forward. They analyze Jeff Lebby’s offensive system and the future of Caleb Williams (and how he would fit if he stays). They also take a look at OU basketball’s season thus far and talk a bit about head coach Porter Moser. Finally, the guys answer some of your questions!

Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on your platform of choice! We’re now on ITunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Google Play and Stitcher. If you enjoy the podcast, make sure to give us a five-star rating on ITunes, as it will help it reach more listeners.

Fair warning: As usual, this week’s podcast has some NSFW language.