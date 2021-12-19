The Oklahoma Sooners entered the day with eight days of rest, and the defensive play looked as sharp as ever en route to a 70-50 victory over UT Arlington. The Mavericks never threatened at any point, as OU jumped out to at 11-0 advantage and led by double digits for nearly the entire game from that point forward.

On the afternoon, the Sooners held the Mavericks to 34 percent from the field overall, including a 25 percent clip in the first half. Following the strong defensive showing, OU is now up to No. 25 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Offensively, Umoja Gibson led the way with 14 points while connecting on four of eight attempts from downtown. Tanner Groves also contributed 13 points on 6-12 shooting, while Jalen Hill scored 12 on a perfect 5-5 from the field and 2-2 from the stripe.

Once again, the primary complaint about this team is the frequency or turnover, with the Sooners committing nine in the first half and 17 overall. Otherwise, the shot selection was good and the offense was efficient for OU, who would convert on nearly 55 percent of their field goal attempts.

Up next for the Sooners is the final home game of the non-conference slate, as Alcorn State comes to the LNC this coming Wednesday. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed by SoonerSports.tv.