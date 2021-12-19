Eight days following a decisive, statement win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Sooners are back home as they face the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Oklahoma (8-2) vs. UT Arlington (3-6): Sunday, 2 p.m. CT at the Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)

TV: Bally Sports OK

Live Stream: BallySports

Commentary: Chad McKee and Bryndon Manzer

Radio: Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing

Line: Oklahoma -18 (as of 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

About UTA

The Mavericks enter the game with a record of 3-6, having suffered defeats to Oklahoma State, Utah State and ORU.

The Mavericks are led by senior guard David Azore, who averages 13.6 PPG on 34.2 percent shooting. His FG percentage is down about 10 percent from his previous two seasons, so he certainly has the capability of taking over a game once he hits hits his stride.

Greg Young is in his first season as head coach after spending the past 12 seasons as an assistant under UTA’s previous two head coaches. During his time in Arlington, the Mavericks have made two NIT appearances (2012, 2017) and a pair of CIT appearances (2013, 2016).

The Mavericks are currently No. 255 in Ken Pomeroy’s team efficiency rankings. UTA is No. 321 in adjusted offense and No. 140 in adjusted defense.

Quick Note

Very Early NET Rankings: With an 8-2 record and some solid wins under their belt, the Sooners are still back at No. 42 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings (a tool used by the NCAA to seed teams come March Madness). Why is this? Well, the recent struggles of Florida (now No. 60) and Arkansas (now No. 90) are dragging OU down. Granted, the season is still very young, and OU’s Big 12 SOS will certainly help matters. Additionally, Florida and Arkansas have plenty of time to right the ship and become quality wins for the Sooners.

Prediction

I’d be more worried about a letdown performance if this game took place after a quick turnaround. Eight days of rest and some time away from the court (OU had finals this past week) have likely provided a bit of a mental and physical reset, and I’d expect the effort to be strong.

Oklahoma 85, UTA 58