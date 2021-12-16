With the first day of the Early Signing Period in the rear view mirror, Jack, Kamiar and Stephen discuss the new era of Oklahoma Sooners football and give their thoughts on OU’s 2022 recruiting class.

Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on your platform of choice! We’re now on ITunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Google Play and Stitcher. If you enjoy the podcast, make sure to give us a five-star rating on ITunes, as it will help it reach more listeners.

Fair warning: As usual, this week’s podcast has some NSFW language.