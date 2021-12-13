With the Brent Venables Era now in full swing, the Oklahoma Sooners have found a signal caller for the 2022 class by securing a commitment from former Florida pledge Nick Evers . With new offensive coordinator in Norman — Jeff Lebby — Evers found a comfortability with the Sooners staff because Lebby had recruited him at Ole Miss. He has announced his intention to play at OU over other programs such as Auburn, Cincinnati, Penn State and more.

Evers comes from a familiar area for the Sooners in Flower Mound, Texas, which is a school that has produced quite a bit of talent for the college football world as of late. Evers is a big quarterback, standing at a frame of 6’3 and about 190 lbs., but his skill set is interesting. One might think he’s prepared to be a big bodied QB that’s able to run the ball on QB draws or designed power plays, but that’s not the kind of signal caller that Evers is. Is he athletic and does he have some speed? Yes. Would Evers rather stay in the pocket and only use his mobility whenever it’s in dire need? Also yes. His ability to throw on the run and have the ball on a frozen rope is very impressive when you look at his highlights below. He caught the eye of scouts early last year and every time he was visited, he impressed even more.

With the uncertainty around the program regarding the offense in particular, getting Evers into the fold is huge for Venables, Lebby, and Co. He is currently Oklahoma’s 13th commitment for the 2022 recruiting cycle and the only QB of the class. According to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 10 QB in the US, the No. 26 player in the state of Texas, and the No. 156 overall prospect in the country. Oklahoma will certainly lose more players to the transfer portal just as much as they may gain transfers and late commitments – it’s just the nature of the business after a head coach leaves. The Sooners will grin and bear it, but will be more SEC ready after a retooling year in the 2022-23 football season.

As far as the 2022 class is concerned, watch for plenty more dominoes to fall between now and Wednesday’s Early Signing Period commencement.