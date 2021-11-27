 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Oklahoma State: Game Thread & How to Watch

Head down to the comments section to share your thoughts on Bedlam and everything else throughout the day!

By Seth Oliveras
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Now that all the turkey and pie and oven-baked sides have settled, the stage is set for one of the more entertaining contests in college football. I’m talking about Bedlam, folks. The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are taking on an upstart No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) team looking to reassert itself in this historically competitive yet demonstrably lopsided rivalry. With serious CFP implications on the line, a Crimson & Cream win would guarantee a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.

Toby Rowland, aka the voice of OU Football, now has the floor. Take it away, my good man.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Commentary: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma +4.5 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 49.5

