Now that all the turkey and pie and oven-baked sides have settled, the stage is set for one of the more entertaining contests in college football. I’m talking about Bedlam, folks. The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are taking on an upstart No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) team looking to reassert itself in this historically competitive yet demonstrably lopsided rivalry. With serious CFP implications on the line, a Crimson & Cream win would guarantee a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.

Toby Rowland, aka the voice of OU Football, now has the floor. Take it away, my good man.

We're about to find out...@LandersCDJROK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Kq6nhu5gSp — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2021

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Commentary: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Oklahoma +4.5 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)

O/U: 49.5

