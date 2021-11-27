Now that all the turkey and pie and oven-baked sides have settled, the stage is set for one of the more entertaining contests in college football. I’m talking about Bedlam, folks. The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are taking on an upstart No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) team looking to reassert itself in this historically competitive yet demonstrably lopsided rivalry. With serious CFP implications on the line, a Crimson & Cream win would guarantee a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.
Toby Rowland, aka the voice of OU Football, now has the floor. Take it away, my good man.
Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma
Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Commentary: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe
Streaming: WatchESPN
Line: Oklahoma +4.5 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT)
O/U: 49.5
Gambling Picks
Oklahoma (+4.5) at Oklahoma State
Ohio State (-7) at Michigan
Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech
Texas Tech (+14) at Baylor
Wake Forest (-5) at Boston College
UConn (+32.5) vs. Houston
UTSA (-10) at North Texas
Auburn (+20.5) vs. Alabama
Oregon (-7) vs. Oregon State
Michigan State (+4) vs. Penn State
Wisconsin (-7) at Minnesota
Pittsburgh (-12.5) at Syracuse
South Carolina (+11.5) vs. Clemson
Notre Dame (-20.5) at Stanford
BYU (-7) at USC
