Oklahoma Sooners Football versus Iowa State: Game Thread and How to Watch

The Oklahoma Sooners play their final home game of the 2021 season, tangling with the Iowa State Cyclones in what has turned into one of the most competitive annual matchups in the Big 12. With a conference title still in sight, the Sooners are looking to bounce back from last week’s dismal showing at Baylor.
Get up! It's GAMEDAY!!!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2021
11 a.m. CT
FOX
Back in his element @OU_Football | @CoachBobStoops pic.twitter.com/mnWDN6Xkg0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
@OU_Football's @calebkkelly delivered in his #BigNoonKickoff appearance— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX
Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft
Streaming: FOXSports
Line: Oklahoma -3
O/U: 59
