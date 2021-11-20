Oklahoma Sooners Football versus Iowa State: Game Thread and How to Watch

The Oklahoma Sooners play their final home game of the 2021 season, tangling with the Iowa State Cyclones in what has turned into one of the most competitive annual matchups in the Big 12. With a conference title still in sight, the Sooners are looking to bounce back from last week’s dismal showing at Baylor.

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft

Streaming: FOXSports

Line: Oklahoma -3

O/U: 59

Gambling Picks

Check out this week’s Picks Trying Not to Suck Podcast for more.

Iowa State (+3) at Oklahoma

Baylor at Kansas State (+1)

Nebraska (+9) at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Ohio State (-19)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+10.5)

East Carolina at Navy (+4)

Oregon at Utah (-3)