Podcast: College Football Gambling Picks Trying Not to Suck (Week 12)

The weekly college football gambling podcast with Blatant Homerism host Allen Kenney and The Skinny is back for week 12 of the 2021 season. Featured games this week include Texas-West Virginia, Ohio State-Michigan State, Nebraska-Wisconsin and more. They finish up discussing Oklahoma’s last home game of the season against Iowa State.

