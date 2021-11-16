 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU drops to No. 13 in CFP rankings

The Crimson & Cream fell five spots after losing to Baylor over the weekend.

By Seth Oliveras
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 6-1) are coming off of a loss for the first time in more than a calendar year, and going into Week 12, the College Football Playoff committee has dropped OU down to No. 13 in this week's CFP rankings.

Full CFP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide
  3. Oregon Ducks
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Cincinnati Bearcats
  6. Michigan Wolverines
  7. Michigan State Spartans
  8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  9. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  11. Baylor Bears
  12. Ole Miss Rebels
  13. Oklahoma Sooners
  14. BYU Cougars
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Texas A&M Aggies
  17. Iowa Hawkeyes
  18. Pittsburgh Panthers
  19. San Diego State Aztecs
  20. NC State Wolfpack
  21. Arkansas Razorbacks
  22. UTSA Roadrunners
  23. Utah Utes
  24. Houston Cougars
  25. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Notes:

  • Along with Oklahoma suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, four other ranked teams (No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 NC State, No. 17 Auburn and No. 19 Purdue) also fell in defeat. If you've been keeping track, ranked teams have been losing at a near-record pace through 11 weeks, which means you can probably expect that theme to continue as the parity in college football looks to be at an all-time high.
  • OU's path to the College Football Playoff took a major hit last weekend, but a top four spot isn't totally unrealistic. First and foremost, the Sooners have to win out as 12-1 Big 12 champs, and style points certainly won't hurt. Additionally, they'll need quite a bit of help around the nation. Let the annual tradition of scoreboard watching begin.
  • Mike Gundy’s Cowboys are inside the CFP’s top 10 for the first time in the playoff era. If both Sooner State teams win this weekend, there’s a chance college football could potentially be treated to back-to-back top 12 Bedlam matchups for the conference crown.
  • The Houston Cougars are in the top 25 after winning nine straight games following a season-opening loss to Texas Tech. The future Big 12 program is quietly surging toward the postseason as one of the top Group of Five programs in the nation.

