The Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 6-1) are coming off of a loss for the first time in more than a calendar year, and going into Week 12, the College Football Playoff committee has dropped OU down to No. 13 in this week's CFP rankings.
Full CFP Top 25 Poll
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Baylor Bears
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- BYU Cougars
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- San Diego State Aztecs
- NC State Wolfpack
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- UTSA Roadrunners
- Utah Utes
- Houston Cougars
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
Notes:
- Along with Oklahoma suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, four other ranked teams (No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 NC State, No. 17 Auburn and No. 19 Purdue) also fell in defeat. If you've been keeping track, ranked teams have been losing at a near-record pace through 11 weeks, which means you can probably expect that theme to continue as the parity in college football looks to be at an all-time high.
- OU's path to the College Football Playoff took a major hit last weekend, but a top four spot isn't totally unrealistic. First and foremost, the Sooners have to win out as 12-1 Big 12 champs, and style points certainly won't hurt. Additionally, they'll need quite a bit of help around the nation. Let the annual tradition of scoreboard watching begin.
- Mike Gundy’s Cowboys are inside the CFP’s top 10 for the first time in the playoff era. If both Sooner State teams win this weekend, there’s a chance college football could potentially be treated to back-to-back top 12 Bedlam matchups for the conference crown.
- The Houston Cougars are in the top 25 after winning nine straight games following a season-opening loss to Texas Tech. The future Big 12 program is quietly surging toward the postseason as one of the top Group of Five programs in the nation.
