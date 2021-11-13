With the Oklahoma Sooners set to make another late-season run at the College Football Playoff, Dave Aranda’s well-coached Baylor Bears stand in the way. Will a healthy OU truly hit its stride down the stretch? *Toby Rowland voice* WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT!

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts on the game and everything else throughout the day!

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft

Streaming: FOXSports

Line: Oklahoma -4 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 63

Gambling Picks

Oklahoma (-4) at Baylor

Michigan (-2) at Penn State

Kansas State (-6) vs. West Virginia

Tennessee (+20) vs. Georgia

Purdue (+20.5) at Ohio State

Iowa State (-10.5) at Texas Tech

Ole Miss (-2.5) vs. Texas A&M

Kansas (+31) at Texas