Oklahoma Sooners Football at Baylor: Game Thread and How to Watch

New, 514 comments

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts on the game and everything else throughout the day!

By Jack Shields
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the Oklahoma Sooners set to make another late-season run at the College Football Playoff, Dave Aranda’s well-coached Baylor Bears stand in the way. Will a healthy OU truly hit its stride down the stretch? *Toby Rowland voice* WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT!

Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX

Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft

Streaming: FOXSports

Line: Oklahoma -4 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)

O/U: 63

Gambling Picks

Oklahoma (-4) at Baylor

Michigan (-2) at Penn State

Kansas State (-6) vs. West Virginia

Tennessee (+20) vs. Georgia

Purdue (+20.5) at Ohio State

Iowa State (-10.5) at Texas Tech

Ole Miss (-2.5) vs. Texas A&M

Kansas (+31) at Texas

