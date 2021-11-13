With the Oklahoma Sooners set to make another late-season run at the College Football Playoff, Dave Aranda’s well-coached Baylor Bears stand in the way. Will a healthy OU truly hit its stride down the stretch? *Toby Rowland voice* WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT!
Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts on the game and everything else throughout the day!
Sooner Nation has invaded Waco.@CoachBobStoops #OUDNA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021
#BigNoonKickoff on @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/zckxZ3CCE8
It’s time for #ChampionshipNovember@LandersCDJROK Scene Setter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0WVvZwlqrV— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021
Time & TV: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX
Commentary: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft
Streaming: FOXSports
Line: Oklahoma -4 (as of Saturday at 10 a.m. CT)
O/U: 63
Gambling Picks
Oklahoma (-4) at Baylor
Michigan (-2) at Penn State
Kansas State (-6) vs. West Virginia
Tennessee (+20) vs. Georgia
Purdue (+20.5) at Ohio State
Iowa State (-10.5) at Texas Tech
Kansas (+31) at Texas
