The staff hosted Perrion Winfrey June 7 for his official visit, and it appears that he’s found a home in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners. Winfrey is a JUCO product from Iowa Western C.C. and has chosen OU over Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and others.

MY VISION WAS BLURRY BUT NOW I SEE CLEAR... @lilbaby4PF 100000000% Committed : @donebymata pic.twitter.com/KIYMaGzcdR — Perrion Winfrey (@perrionwin) June 12, 2019

Winfrey is exactly what Grinch is looking for in his defensive linemen— athletic, but at a 6’4”, 305-pound frame. Winfrey is explosive off of the line of scrimmage as well as he has incredibly violent at the point of attack. It’s pretty easy to see Winfrey starting and being a big part of the rotation from day one of the 2020 season and he’d be a typical anchor to replace Neville Gallimore.

Winfrey is the first defensive lineman to commit for the 2020 class, which now consists of 11 players and sits at No. 11 in the 247Composite Team Rankings.