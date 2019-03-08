Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DB Darion Green-Warren had been committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since July 4, but the four-star recruit has now announced that he is no longer committed to the program.

Green-Warren, who is originally from the Sooner State, was primarily recruited by former defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks, who is now the safeties coach at Texas Tech. With that relationship no longer in play for OU, his decision to take a step back makes a bit of sense. Additionally, new DC Alex Grinch’s new priorities in the secondary might’ve made a difference. Granted, Green-Warren is listed at 6’0”, but most of OU’s recent DB offers at both safety and corner have gone out to bigger guys.

Another Oklahoma DB commit, Jalen Huff, is also a candidate to end up elsewhere. Georgia Tech has been pushing hard for the Buford, Ga. DB prospect and is beginning to pick up some Crystal Ball momentum following OU’s defensive changes. In other words, with so many new DB offers going out over the past few months, the new defensive regime has an opportunity to quickly put its own stamp on the secondary.

Oklahoma currently has seven commitments in the class of 2020. However, with the window for official visits opening before too long (plus next month’s Spring Game), expect things to ramp up sooner rather than later.

On a positive note for the Sooners, recent ATH commit Michael Henderson plans to shut down his process and appears to be locked in for the time being.