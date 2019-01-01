Happy New Year, friends and fans!

With high school All-American games gearing up, all eyes will be on the newest crop of talent coming into the college ranks. One of those players will be five-star QB signee Spencer Rattler. The Arizona native won’t be enrolling early for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he figures to be a star in the making, especially under Lincoln Riley’s brilliant tutelage.

Last month, there were reports of Georgia backup quarterback Justin Fields seeking a transfer, and Oklahoma was listed as one of three potential destinations for the former five-star recruit. Recently, Rattler explained that he does not anticipate a QB to transfer to Norman any time soon, but — as he explains to 247’s Chris Hummer — he’s also not afraid of the competition should such a development transpire.

About those Justin Fields rumors ... https://t.co/ACCe7S2w6J — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 31, 2018

That’s exactly what you want to hear from the potential future leader of the Sooner offense. Guys like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray weren’t afraid of any competition. Instead, they were confident in their own abilities, and their hard work paid off for them in the end. In time, Rattler will have his chance to win the job, and if/when he does, look out.

Now on to the first 2019 edition of Hot Links! Lincoln Riley could be up for an extension soon, the No. 1 QB in the class of 2020 has Oklahoma among his top schools, Dana Holgorsen appears to be packing his bags and leaving the country roads for H-Town, and more!

For what it’s worth, Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio says he’s been told that Lincoln Riley could be signing a contract extension in the near future, which is both assuring for Sooner fans and well-deserved for him.

Don't expect Lincoln Riley in the NFL anytime soon. I'm told he's expected to sign a contract extension with @OU_Football sooner than later, which will make my guy @JRsBBQ very happy #BoomerSooner — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) December 31, 2018

Oklahoma football produced some incredible statistics in 2018. Check out how the record books were re-written in Norman, by the numbers.

One for the record books.



2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ by the numbers.



https://t.co/DxQJBjus8Q pic.twitter.com/l7O0omceYo — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 31, 2018

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 #Lucky7 pic.twitter.com/fYBaVdzBFk — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) January 1, 2019

In probably the most intriguing coaching change of the hiring/firing cycle, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen has reportedly accepted the Houston job. If you’re wondering why Holgs would leave a P5 job for a G5 gig, well, there are actually a number of good reasons why it’s a smart move on his part. Also, he might be leaving the Big 12, but OU will still have to face him in 2019, as the Sooners open the season against the Cougs on Aug. 31.

Sources to @SBNation: Houston is set to hire West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen on New Year’s Day with a $20M deal https://t.co/hzieqQ99Ed — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 1, 2019

Depending on which team wins the Outback Bowl between Mississippi State and Iowa, you can earn a free appetizer at any Outback restaurant on January 2nd. Check out who you should be rooting for if you want a free bloomin’ onion or some coconut shrimp.

Lincoln Riley isn’t the only Big 12 head coach the NFL is after. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is a star on the rise in the coaching ranks, but he’s not interested in interviewing for the New York Jets. Same, Matt, same.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined the Jets request to be interviewed for their HC job, per source — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 31, 2018

The city of Dallas is expected to host next year’s NHL Winter Classic, and if it happens, it will be the furthest south that an outdoor NHL series has ever been played.

Russell Westbrook does this all the time, but it’s never not totally awesome. Happy New Year, everyone!

.@russwest44 wished everyone a Happy New Year, then gave his shoes to a young fan pic.twitter.com/HKZpvPDLYg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2019

The popularity of Fortnite hasn’t wavered, and if anything, is still growing rapidly. One revelation being argued for this reason is that it’s more than a game for people to play. It’s a place for people to gather, socialize, and commune with friends or others from all over the world. It may be today’s version of yesterday’s diner or school parking lot, but massive multiplayer online video games have provided this element for much longer than Fortnite has been around.

