With high school All-American games gearing up, all eyes will be on the newest crop of talent coming into the college ranks. One of those players will be five-star QB signee Spencer Rattler. The Arizona native won’t be enrolling early for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he figures to be a star in the making, especially under Lincoln Riley’s brilliant tutelage.
Last month, there were reports of Georgia backup quarterback Justin Fields seeking a transfer, and Oklahoma was listed as one of three potential destinations for the former five-star recruit. Recently, Rattler explained that he does not anticipate a QB to transfer to Norman any time soon, but — as he explains to 247’s Chris Hummer — he’s also not afraid of the competition should such a development transpire.
About those Justin Fields rumors ... https://t.co/ACCe7S2w6J— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 31, 2018
That’s exactly what you want to hear from the potential future leader of the Sooner offense. Guys like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray weren’t afraid of any competition. Instead, they were confident in their own abilities, and their hard work paid off for them in the end. In time, Rattler will have his chance to win the job, and if/when he does, look out.
Now on to the first 2019 edition of Hot Links! Lincoln Riley could be up for an extension soon, the No. 1 QB in the class of 2020 has Oklahoma among his top schools, Dana Holgorsen appears to be packing his bags and leaving the country roads for H-Town, and more!
- For what it’s worth, Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio says he’s been told that Lincoln Riley could be signing a contract extension in the near future, which is both assuring for Sooner fans and well-deserved for him.
Don't expect Lincoln Riley in the NFL anytime soon. I'm told he's expected to sign a contract extension with @OU_Football sooner than later, which will make my guy @JRsBBQ very happy #BoomerSooner— Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) December 31, 2018
- Oklahoma football produced some incredible statistics in 2018. Check out how the record books were re-written in Norman, by the numbers.
One for the record books.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 31, 2018
2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ by the numbers.
https://t.co/DxQJBjus8Q pic.twitter.com/l7O0omceYo
- There weren’t a ton of positives to take away from the Orange Bowl loss, but OU Insider’s Joey Helmer highlights Charleston Rambo’s emergence as one of the few bright spots.
- Ronnie Perkins definitely had the best season for any of the true freshmen at Oklahoma in 2018, and the Norman Transcript’s Tyler Palmateer writes about how the Missouri native is eager to take his game to the next level as a sophomore.
- OU Daily’s George Stoia constructed an early breakdown of the position battles for the 2019 season. Quarterback should headline the offseason, but there will be plenty of spots up for grabs on defense as well.
- Cody Ford and Marquise Brown both made the first round of Dan Kadar’s updated 2019 mock NFL draft. Ford has yet to officially declare for the draft, but he has until January 14th to do so.
- Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield won the Heisman in back-to-back years, and after both were drafted to AFC North teams in the first round last April, a natural rivalry is quickly developing between the two budding stars.
- Five-star pro-style QB DJ Uiagalelei from the class of 2020 has narrowed his list of schools he’s considering down to seven, and Oklahoma made the cut.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.”— DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) January 1, 2019
Proverbs 3:5-6 #Lucky7 pic.twitter.com/fYBaVdzBFk
- In probably the most intriguing coaching change of the hiring/firing cycle, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen has reportedly accepted the Houston job. If you’re wondering why Holgs would leave a P5 job for a G5 gig, well, there are actually a number of good reasons why it’s a smart move on his part. Also, he might be leaving the Big 12, but OU will still have to face him in 2019, as the Sooners open the season against the Cougs on Aug. 31.
Sources to @SBNation: Houston is set to hire West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen on New Year’s Day with a $20M deal https://t.co/hzieqQ99Ed— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 1, 2019
- Depending on which team wins the Outback Bowl between Mississippi State and Iowa, you can earn a free appetizer at any Outback restaurant on January 2nd. Check out who you should be rooting for if you want a free bloomin’ onion or some coconut shrimp.
- Lincoln Riley isn’t the only Big 12 head coach the NFL is after. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is a star on the rise in the coaching ranks, but he’s not interested in interviewing for the New York Jets. Same, Matt, same.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined the Jets request to be interviewed for their HC job, per source— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 31, 2018
- The city of Dallas is expected to host next year’s NHL Winter Classic, and if it happens, it will be the furthest south that an outdoor NHL series has ever been played.
- Russell Westbrook does this all the time, but it’s never not totally awesome. Happy New Year, everyone!
.@russwest44 wished everyone a Happy New Year, then gave his shoes to a young fan pic.twitter.com/HKZpvPDLYg— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2019
- The popularity of Fortnite hasn’t wavered, and if anything, is still growing rapidly. One revelation being argued for this reason is that it’s more than a game for people to play. It’s a place for people to gather, socialize, and commune with friends or others from all over the world. It may be today’s version of yesterday’s diner or school parking lot, but massive multiplayer online video games have provided this element for much longer than Fortnite has been around.
Polite Fortnite Society https://t.co/XlyUqjleNm by @jordanrcrook pic.twitter.com/V1S6cBvieQ— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) December 31, 2018
