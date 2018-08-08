The Oklahoma Sooners are evolving in all facets of the program, and now stadium entry protocol will mirror the NFL’s and other college programs with newly implemented metal detectors and a clear bag policy.

Public safety is at a premium, so it’s a smart move on the university’s part to put this new policy in place. The obvious downside will be the increased time it takes for fans to enter the stadium, but the gates will open earlier than before to make up for some of that time. They’ll also have express lines that will make it easier for those without bags to get through more expeditiously.

Just keep these procedures in mind if you or someone you know plans to attend a home game this season and beyond. Creating a safer environment around the game we all love is obviously a positive.

Now onto Hot Links! Drake Stoops is making plays, Caleb Kelly addresses “overrated” take, Carrie Underwood is coming back to Oklahoma and more!

OU Links

Make sure you check out Sam’s recap of the first episode of the new season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. There are some great Baker Mayfield tidbits along with some interesting clips of Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns teammates.

tidbits along with some interesting clips of Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns teammates. Walk-on receiver Drake Stoops is making some nice plays during fall camp. Now this raises a question for me: who has the better hands, Drake or his old man? Considering Bob was a DB, I might have to give the nod to Drake.

Defensive back Jordan Parker is coming off a season-ending injury sustained in 2017’s season opener, and although he’s not quite 100%, his switch from cornerback to safety is coming along well.

is coming off a season-ending injury sustained in 2017’s season opener, and although he’s not quite 100%, his switch from cornerback to safety is coming along well. Just in case you or a buddy needed a reminder, executive director of recruiting Annie Hanson gives us the quick rundown of why Oklahoma Football is so great. The numbers don’t lie, folks. There’s only one. Boomer!

The traditions before us run deep in our veins. It's called #OUDNA.



7 National Championships.



47 Conference Championships.



11 Big XII Championships.



6 Heisman Trophy Winners.



79 Major National Award Winners.



162 1st Team All-Americans.



106-10 at Home Record.



There will be quite a few storylines to look out for as they develop when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will play in his first preseason game, and so too will the No. 2 pick Saquon Barkley .

. You can bet on over/under odds for college football players via Bovada. Rodney Anderson’s 2018 rushing total is set for an O/U of 1,150.5 yards. That’s pretty close to where he was last season, and if you recall he didn’t really find his groove until midway through the year. Still, it’s always tough to gauge these things, especially when he’ll be sharing the backfield with someone as talented as Trey Sermon .

. Junior WILL linebacker Caleb Kelly responded to ESPN’s Greg McElroy for calling Oklahoma the most overrated team in the country last week. More fuel to the fire, I guess. It’s just a lazy take in my opinion. I just don’t see how out of all 130 FBS teams, Oklahoma is the most overrated. Call me crazy, but I find it hard to believe. He’s entitled to his opinion, though.

Asked @calebkkelly about Greg McElroy's "overrated" comment.



Guard Ben Powers is quickly becoming one of my favorite players on the team. He had an outstanding 2017, and if he picks up where he left off, he could find himself in contention for some national hardware later this fall.

Oklahoma’s resurgence as an elite, national recruiting power will make it harder for the rest of the Big 12 to compete for championships, but with Texas projecting to rise again through its own uptick in recruiting, the conference could have two of the top programs in the nation as its pillars on either side of the Red River.

In case you missed it, Lincoln Riley announced that freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin will miss the 2018 season after suffering a second ACL tear. Baldwin was not expected to log a ton of playing time this season, but it’s still an unfortunate setback for Baldwin’s development.

will miss the 2018 season after suffering a second ACL tear. Baldwin was not expected to log a ton of playing time this season, but it’s still an unfortunate setback for Baldwin’s development. Starting MIKE linebacker Kenneth Murray has a message for his teammates that have gone down with injuries. Man, this guy is really shaping up to be quite the leader.

The NBA's Christmas Day schedule is here, and it's stacked.

