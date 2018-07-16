Big 12 Media Days is (are?) here, friends and fans!

There are a ton of questions and storylines going into the 2018 season for all teams, especially the Oklahoma Sooners. Stay tuned for any news of note from the media festivities down here in Frisco, TX.

But first, as expected, Sooners are starting to make some preseason award watch lists. Kyler Murray and Rodney Anderson have both been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Baker Mayfield won the Maxwell in 2017. You can check out the comprehensive watch list here.

Congrats to both of those guys. If things go as planned this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Sooner hoisting the Maxwell Trophy this December.

Now onto this Big 12 Media Days edition of Hot Links! Joel Klatt praises Oklahoma, Bake ‘n Snoop collide, Tony Romo calls it a comeback and more!

OU Links

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners’ segment of Big 12 Media Days is scheduled to get underway at 12:25 PM CT. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on Sooner news and notes. We’ll have a recap after the day concludes.

Big OU+9 Media Day is officially underway.



Lincoln Riley will take the podium at 12:25 PM.



Tune in to Fox Sports Southwest for coverage. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/LzDRFRGpbD — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) July 16, 2018

Rodney Anderson with the shout out of the day:

Oklahoma has been the Big 12’s standard for years. With the Sooners entering a new era sans Baker Mayfield , what are some of the storylines to look out for during Big 12 Media Days?

, what are some of the storylines to look out for during Big 12 Media Days? Will Lincoln Riley reveal any juicy news about Kyler Murray and the QB race? Doubt it, but there are tons of questions (as per usual) in the air at Big 12 Media Days, and many of those questions could be answered by today’s end.

Jordan Brand is in full effect at Big 12 Media Days. Amani Bledsoe is represented by OU’s mannequin.

Joel Klatt is in Frisco, TX for Big 12 Media Days, and he recognizes Oklahoma as the cream of the conference crop. The man knows his stuff, so take notes, folks.

"Oklahoma has been and will be the most talented team in the Big 12." @joelklatt with some high praise for the #Sooners at Big 12 Media Days. pic.twitter.com/WSPvC6fgxq — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 16, 2018

The Oklahoma Football media guide is loaded with all sorts of fiery goodness. Check out the link to find out how you can get your hands on this bad boy.

The 2018 OU Football Media Guide is here!



➡️ https://t.co/Uyuv9DbVXM pic.twitter.com/Xi4JXPmguP — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 15, 2018

Oh, this is just a snapshot of the one and only Baker Mayfield linking up with Snoop aka the Dogfather himself, no big deal. What are they talking about? Is a Baker Mayfield line of cannabis strains in the works? You never know!

Speaking of Mayfield, with the annual ESPY’s right around the corner, make sure you cast your vote for Baker as the Best Collegiate Athlete!

QB @bakermayfield is up for an #ESPY for Best College Athlete for his Heisman-winning senior year at @OU_Football!



Vote here » https://t.co/vRH5fIcKyU pic.twitter.com/FxsjNoGnhG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 16, 2018

Around the Sports World

France defeated Croatia in a wild 4-2 shootout in the World Cup Final to claim their second overall World Cup championship. Congratulations, France!

With college football media days getting underway this week, what can you expect from each conference’s unique style of the media festivities?

Tony Romo rallied to win the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Charles Barkley came in dead last. What else is new?

Tony Romo just won the American Century Championship. Other notable participants: Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Steph Curry, Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/RDObyKQGC7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 15, 2018

Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon and in doing so secured his 13th slam title. Djokovic, who is now 31, was thought to be on a major decline following health concerns, but his win in London put many of those concerns to rest.

WWE Extreme Rules went down on pay-per-view last night, and Braun Strowman tossed Kevin Owens off the top of the cage ala Undertaker v. Mankind in ‘98. Wow, this looks absolutely nuts.

CHOKESLAM FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE! pic.twitter.com/scH8WVl2Hg — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 16, 2018

Stick to Sports!

Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason spoke with Rolling Stone about the release of his solo album titled Unattended Luggage. The three-disc collection includes Mason’s work from the early and mid-eighties. This sounds pretty special, so if you're a fan of all things Pink Floyd, you should totally check this out.

