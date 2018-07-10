What’s going on, everybody? I hope you’re all having a very solid Tuesday. Hey, as long as you’re not spiraling into a bad case of what-the-heck-were-you-thinking like Phil Steele, you should be good. Allow me to catch you up on what I mean by that, exactly.

Could Texas, Texas A&M and SMU all have better QB play than Oklahoma this fall? One expert thinks so | @ScottBellDMN https://t.co/OCitRGZAny — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) July 10, 2018

First of all, nobody puts more time into their college football homework than Phil Steele. I respect the hell out of the man for his decades of in-depth football research. That being said, his rankings of the top quarterback units in college football are a little absurd. Not only does he have Oklahoma’s situation ranked 39th, he has Texas at 17th, SMU at 24th, and Texas A&M at 32nd.

Now I’ll admit, replacing the Heisman winner is a tall task, but I am confident about one thing — there aren’t many QB rooms in the country with a Kyler Murray and an Austin Kendall raring to go, and there is definitely no other QB coach/offensive play-caller quite like Lincoln Riley. Sure, Murray and Kendall aren’t as experienced in terms of starts, but there’s enough tape on record to showcase not just their potential, but their ability.

GOOD. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) July 10, 2018

This guy knows what’s up. Yes, it appears Phil Steele is indeed sleeping on Kyler Murray, and Kyler’s succinct response is just perfect. It seems as though he takes after his predecessor.

So keep on sleepin’ on my dude. A QB with a chip on his shoulder is a dangerous QB. He’s about to show everybody that he’s not just a great baseball talent. I can hardly wait to see him ball out on the field this fall. 39th? Get outta my face with all of that.

Now onto today’s Hot Links! Oklahoma’s Big 12 Media Days player reps have been announced, Shane Beamer’s mom is kind of upset, Yao Ming earned an economics degree and more!

OU Links

It’s been announced that Oklahoma’s player representatives at next week’s Big 12 Media Days will be running back Rodney Anderson , offensive lineman Ben Powers , defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe , and linebacker Kenneth Murray .

, offensive lineman , defensive lineman , and linebacker . Speaking of Big 12 Media Days, it should be noted that Oklahoma will not have a QB present. This is probably more about the ongoing QB competition than anything else.

Meet the Sooners Day will take place Sunday July 22, which is much earlier than usual. This year’s event will also showcase OU’s partnership with Jordan Brand.

Meet the Sooners Day

Sunday, July 22

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

✏️ Player autographs

Up-close look at #OUxJordan uniforms and gear



More details ➡️ https://t.co/71BErYembP pic.twitter.com/yCcTK05L18 — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) July 10, 2018

Take a closer look at one of Lincoln Riley’s most effective wrinkles within his offense. Ted Nguyen calls it the ‘hesi-slant.’ I like that name, I like it a lot.

The Las Vegas Superbook updated its odds for college football teams to reach the 2018-19 playoff, and Oklahoma was given 25/1 odds, which is tied for 10th in the nation.

Trae Young is looking good as a member of the Adidas family. Keep doing you, Trae!

“I’m in control of my destiny, never in doubt” pic.twitter.com/AjSVZRfBkD — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 10, 2018

Tight ends and H-backs coach Shane Beamer said his mom wasn’t too fond of Lincoln Riley’s comments that weren’t really as controversial as they were made to seem. For the record, Beamer was a UGA assistant before joining the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this year, so I’m guessing his mother is still holding onto some of that loyalty. C’mon, mom.

If the NCAA Football video games by EA Sports would still be going on, who would have made the covers in each of the years since the games ended? There are some great choices in each season, but Baker Mayfield planting the flag on NCAA Football ‘19 is a no-brainer.

Around the Sports World

After nearly two weeks, Thai Navy SEALS have finally rescued all 12 youth soccer players from a flooded cave. I can only imagine an ordeal like that. It must have been a harrowing experience that I’m sure none of them will ever forget.

With the college football recruiting dead period ending in two weeks, many programs are scrambling for visits from some of the nation’s top prospects.

Now that Brock Lesnar has re-joined the USADA testing pool, a fight with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier can be organized. Cormier called Lesnar out after his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is great with kids. That’s cold-blooded, man, but I’ll admit, I laughed.

Speaking of which...

.@Enes_Kanter's back in OKC for his basketball camp - "Hold on he's got the KD t-shirt ... I've got to block him!" #Thunder pic.twitter.com/xvav2eZo6R — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) July 9, 2018

Eight-time All-Star and Houston Rockets legend is now a college graduate. Congratulations on earning your degree, Yao! Even in retirement, the big man is still doing big things.

After 7 years at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Yao Ming graduated with a degree in economics. pic.twitter.com/ZLsV9AMMiq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2018

Stick to Sports!

Uber is joining forces with Lime, a company that produces smart bikes and electronic scooters. The idea is that it’s a more efficient and practical method of transportation than an automobile for shorter distances, especially within metropolitan areas. The Lime e-scooters will become available through the Uber app.

