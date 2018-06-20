 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Baker Mayfield claps back at Colin Cowherd, Trae Young signs with Adidas, and more!

Also, OU Football released the first installment of its summer video series.

By Seth Oliveras
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Minicamp Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

How’s it going, friends and fans? It may be the middle of June, but blowhards like Colin Cowherd never take days off from proving to the world how delusional they are. Cowherd is on record for hating on Baker Mayfield, tearing him down as a player because he isn’t 6’5” and doesn’t run a great 40. The joke is on him, though, because he’s basically just denying a fact about the 2018 NFL Draft at this point.

Mayfield doesn’t normally respond to Cowherd’s inane remarks, but this one was too funny for him not to retort. Short and sweet, Mayfield reminded the gas-bag TV/radio host that a player with “marginal size and athleticism” did in fact go No. 1, so whatever point he was trying to make is rendered completely irrelevant.

I can hardly wait to see Mayfield get the last laugh over all his detractors this fall, especially once the time finally comes for him to start for the Cleveland Browns. Get your popcorn ready, folks!

Now onto today’s Hot Links! Trae Young signs with Adidas, Rodney Anderson and Bobby Evans receive some preseason praise from Athlon, Rockets fans take out their saltiness on Steph Curry’s wife’s restaurant and more!

OU Links

  • Here’s the first installment of OU’s Hard Knocks-style (well, not quite) video series. This one includes Myles Tease finding out about his scholarship and the offensive linemen chowing down at Bill Bedenbaugh’s house.
  • In case you missed it, Lincoln Riley and the rest of the coaching staff members were approved for pay raises at the OU Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday.
  • Also at the meeting, Joe Castiglione announced the approval of a new softball stadium, worth $22 million.
  • Trae Young has officially signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas — and right as Oklahoma is becoming a Jordan school! All kidding aside, this is exciting news for the Young phenom.
  • Amid all the turnover at some of the most prominent positions within and around the OU Athletic Department, Joe Castiglione has held serve and remains one of the most valuable assets in all of college athletics.
  • David Boren knew Lincoln Riley would be the right man to replace Bob Stoops because Riley and Stoops are so alike in their demeanor. So far, so good.
  • Running back Rodney Anderson and offensive tackle Bobby Evans made Athlon’s preseason All-America teams. Anderson made the fourth team and Evans made the third team. Congrats to them, but both should be getting more respect. Also, where’s Marquise Brown? He could end up having a monster year.

Around the Sports World

  • Senegal scored one of the sneakiest goals you’ll see in this year’s FIFA World Cup. Just lurk on the sideline so nobody knows you’re there, then spring into action and catch Poland off guard. Genius!
  • So a Mississippi State fan was able to go to the College World Series because his wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craig’s List. Yep, go ahead and read that again.

Stick to Sports!

  • Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as the son of Apollo Creed in the newly released ‘Creed II’ trailer. Also returning from the first installment are Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Tessa Thompson as Bianca. Oh... and Dolph Lundgren is on board as Ivan Drago. The film is set to hit theaters on November 21st.

