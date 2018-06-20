How’s it going, friends and fans? It may be the middle of June, but blowhards like Colin Cowherd never take days off from proving to the world how delusional they are. Cowherd is on record for hating on Baker Mayfield, tearing him down as a player because he isn’t 6’5” and doesn’t run a great 40. The joke is on him, though, because he’s basically just denying a fact about the 2018 NFL Draft at this point.

Marginal size and athleticism isn’t a NUMBER ONE pick. In any draft. In any sport. https://t.co/U74000ndM2 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 19, 2018

Mayfield doesn’t normally respond to Cowherd’s inane remarks, but this one was too funny for him not to retort. Short and sweet, Mayfield reminded the gas-bag TV/radio host that a player with “marginal size and athleticism” did in fact go No. 1, so whatever point he was trying to make is rendered completely irrelevant.

Well it happened bud. Have a nice day! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 19, 2018

I can hardly wait to see Mayfield get the last laugh over all his detractors this fall, especially once the time finally comes for him to start for the Cleveland Browns. Get your popcorn ready, folks!

Now onto today’s Hot Links! Trae Young signs with Adidas, Rodney Anderson and Bobby Evans receive some preseason praise from Athlon, Rockets fans take out their saltiness on Steph Curry’s wife’s restaurant and more!

OU Links

Here’s the first installment of OU’s Hard Knocks-style (well, not quite) video series. This one includes Myles Tease finding out about his scholarship and the offensive linemen chowing down at Bill Bedenbaugh’s house.

Something special's going on here at OU.#OUDNA Ep. 1: Dreams Are Real ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wX6WOBvgKH — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 20, 2018

In case you missed it, Lincoln Riley and the rest of the coaching staff members were approved for pay raises at the OU Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting, Joe Castiglione announced the approval of a new softball stadium, worth $22 million.

Trae Young has officially signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas — and right as Oklahoma is becoming a Jordan school! All kidding aside, this is exciting news for the Young phenom.

Trae Young has signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/fouNlLwqHi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 19, 2018

Amid all the turnover at some of the most prominent positions within and around the OU Athletic Department, Joe Castiglione has held serve and remains one of the most valuable assets in all of college athletics.

David Boren knew Lincoln Riley would be the right man to replace Bob Stoops because Riley and Stoops are so alike in their demeanor. So far, so good.

Running back Rodney Anderson and offensive tackle Bobby Evans made Athlon’s preseason All-America teams. Anderson made the fourth team and Evans made the third team. Congrats to them, but both should be getting more respect. Also, where’s Marquise Brown ? He could end up having a monster year.

Around the Sports World

Senegal scored one of the sneakiest goals you’ll see in this year’s FIFA World Cup. Just lurk on the sideline so nobody knows you’re there, then spring into action and catch Poland off guard. Genius!

In a center-for-center deal, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for Timofey Mozgov and some picks.

and some picks. Ayesha Curry, wife of Steph Curry, is opening a restaurant in Houston, and Rockets fans are writing bad reviews about the unopened eatery because that salt in the wound still stings.

A golf course in Aurora, Colorado had to close down because of an epic hailstorm that left numerous dents on the course’s greens.

So a Mississippi State fan was able to go to the College World Series because his wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craig’s List. Yep, go ahead and read that again.

Y’all. This Mississippi State fan’s description of the sacrifices his family made so he could be in Omaha. You just have to listen. pic.twitter.com/4qCweFDxPS — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 20, 2018

Stick to Sports!

Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as the son of Apollo Creed in the newly released ‘Creed II’ trailer. Also returning from the first installment are Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Tessa Thompson as Bianca. Oh... and Dolph Lundgren is on board as Ivan Drago. The film is set to hit theaters on November 21st.

