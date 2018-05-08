What’s up, Sooner Nation? Remember when it seemed like every college football offseason there were rumblings of Bob Stoops waving goodbye to Oklahoma on his way to the NFL? Well, it’s about that time we start recycling all those reports, except this time with Lincoln Riley’s name in place of Stoops’. On ESPN’s ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast,’ Riley spoke about the prospects of him taking his talents to the league and more.

“I don’t know that you never say never, but I feel like I got the best job in the country right now. I love coaching at Oklahoma.”



Lincoln Riley talked with ESPN's Adam Schefter about the possibility of coaching in the NFL. #Sooners: https://t.co/CIChuXWfqc — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 8, 2018

Personally, with what Riley has already invested into this program, and how appreciative he is of this gig, I simply don’t see him taking off any time soon. Still, like he said, never say never, but if I had to make a definitive prediction on the matter, I think Lincoln will be in Norman for quite some time. That said, I can’t blame the NFL. His offense has been by far the cream of the crop in the FBS over the past three seasons. The league is beginning to drool over stuff like that. Fortunately, he’s on our side.

Now onto Hot Links! Kyler Murray still has to make a decision before the OU QB battle can be determined, Trae Young goes 4th overall to the Suns in one of the latest mock drafts and more!

OU Links

When Bob Stoops announced his retirement last June, some recruits were admittedly unsure about the direction of the program at Oklahoma, but with the continuity of the rest of the coaching staff, a seamless transition reassured those same prospects. Now the Sooners are thriving on the recruiting trail.

What do Texas high school coaches think of Lincoln Riley? According to John Shinn, Riley is very well received and highly regarded in the Lone Star State, and that’s important to uphold for recruiting purposes.

The wide receiver trio of 2019 commits Theo Wease, Arjei Henderson and Trejan Bridges could very well make up the best set of pass-catchers in a single class in Sooner history. A number of factors led them all to same decision — that decision being Oklahoma.

There are some interesting quarterback battles going on across the Big 12. In the Sooner State, Kyler Murray and Austin Kendall are taking their competition into the fall, as is Oklahoma State and its top signal-calling contenders. Check out how the rest of the conference’s QB derbies are shaping up.

are taking their competition into the fall, as is Oklahoma State and its top signal-calling contenders. Check out how the rest of the conference’s QB derbies are shaping up. Speaking of Murray, how exactly is he viewed as a pro baseball prospect? Whether he chooses to remain at Oklahoma to play football this fall or to take some money from a baseball club this offseason is the question everybody wants the answer to, but we’ll just have to practice patience.

Congratulations to Jordan Smallwood for signing a UDFA deal with the Kansas City Chiefs! This obviously doesn’t mean he’s going to be on the roster during the regular season, but I’m glad he’s getting a shot. The dude has all the physical tools to make an impact, and the Chiefs have taken notice.

When the time is right, I the Lord, Will make it happen” - Isaiah 60:22 @chiefs You made a childhood dream come true! It’s a official I’m a Kansas City Chief!! #ChiefsKingdom #godisgood pic.twitter.com/DJvWDSAf3J — Jordan Smallwood (@Jsmalls_17) May 8, 2018

Mark Andrews is putting on a show for the Baltimore Ravens. He’s catching just about everything thrown his way, and impressing his new team with his ability to get himself open.

The New York Jets are discovering just how dynamic Dimitri Flowers can be in their offense. Flowers could be the type of offensive weapon that’ll help Sam Darnold find his footing more quickly in the NFL.

could be the type of offensive weapon that’ll help find his footing more quickly in the NFL. Oklahoma pitcher Jake Irvin was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for his standout performance against the Kansas State Wildcats. Congratulations, Jake!

Six shutout innings

10Ks

Improved to 6-1



Jake Irvin named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season ➡️ https://t.co/9TSUSoETeI pic.twitter.com/6FLT1PjXg4 — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 7, 2018

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell updated his 2018 NBA mock draft, and he has Trae Young going No. 4 to the Phoenix Suns.

Around the Sports World

After going 152-176 in four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy has been fired. Perhaps we’ll see SVG as a broadcaster with his brother next season. That might be entertaining. It might be.

When looking at this list of things coaches wear, I was actually a little surprised to realize there was this much variety out there. Still, there’s a mold for every coach, so check them all out!

UCF had that magical season that every Group of Five team dreams of in 2017, so which G5 teams have the best chance to do the same thing this season?

The Cavs swept the Raptors, so they will have at least a few days off before the Eastern Conference Finals begin. J.R. Smith was interviewed by Scott Van Pelt after the game and when asked about the green light he’s been given on the team, his response was... interesting. No, he’s not talking about weed, he’s talking about golf, but I mean, could be both, right?

“How green is your light, J.R.?”



“Very green ... but not as green as that green im gonna hit tomorrow.”



...Bye. pic.twitter.com/pT4PtmzlaF — J.R.ob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 8, 2018

Speaking of the Cavs, LeBron James made this shot from a seemingly impossible angle, and it was nothing but nylon. Man, this guy is good.

Stick to Sports!

A year ago, part of Highway 1 along California’s Big Sur was destroyed by a massive landslide, and was originally scheduled to be completely repaired by this month. Now the reopening date has been pushed back to September as crews are still working to realign the roadway.

