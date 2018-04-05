According to a report from FBSchedules.com, the Oklahoma Sooners have a deal in place to host FCS opponent Missouri State in 2020. The website obtained a copy of the contract — which will pay MSU a total of $600,000 — through an open records request. The game is reportedly scheduled for Sept. 5, which would make it the home opener.

Oklahoma’s 2020 non-conference slate also includes a game against Tennessee in Norman as well as a trip to West Point to face Army.

I’m personally not a huge fan of scheduling an FCS opponent (a mediocre one in this case), as a layup game against a lower-tier FBS school doesn’t harm a College Football Playoff resume quite as much. Having said that, the scheduling of cupcakes isn’t always the easiest endeavor (in spite of the large contracts that are offered), as every major program is out there is also scrambling to fill future dates. Sometimes the pickings are slim this late in the game (two years in advance is fairly late by today’s scheduling standards — even for low-level opponents), and one would assume that’s the case in this instance. If that’s not the case, it’s a questionable choice.