Now you've probably been hearing about all the attractions to this year's Spring Game. From the Trace Adkins pre-game concert, to the race against Hollywood Brown. The list of expected visitors is growing by the day as well. Check this out:

Legendary former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer aka The King will be in the building during the Spring Game on April 14th, and Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson will be there as well. Switzer still looks like he can coach a team to half a hundred on some folks in the Cotton Bowl, and for a second I thought Lane Johnson had finally turned himself into an actual dog (kidding).

Like I said, the list of notable attendees for the Spring Game is growing larger and larger. Every year there’s a handful of guys you may recognize, but this year it seems like just about anybody who’s anybody is going to be there. Don’t be that fan who’s on the fence and then decides not to come. Show up and show out, Sooners!

Now for today’s edition of Hot Links! Trey Sermon should be even better in 2018, the Sooner offensive line wants to win the Joe Moore Award, LeBron James and Nick Saban are strangely at odds with each other and more!

OU Links

2016 Biletnikoff winner and Heisman Trophy finalist Dede Westbrook is also coming to the Spring Game on April 14th. Join Westbrook and the rest of Sooner Nation in what should be one of the most talked about Spring Games yet! I have a feeling it’s going to be quite a hoot.

Oklahoma’s all-time leader in rushing yards, Samaje Perine , is also going to be in attendance. What a day it should be with so many legends in the house all at once. Also, Perine is looking extra stout!

Will former OU safety and current Baltimore Ravens standout Tony Jefferson be there, as well? Yurrrrp!

Final: #Sooners 5, Oral Roberts 2. Oklahoma nails down first road win of the season.



Quick Recap⬇️https://t.co/xoXTn2sf1D pic.twitter.com/z7OPozeRpP — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 4, 2018

This just in: Oklahoma’s series with Iowa State has been moved from Ames to Norman due to incoming inclement weather. Get out and support the two-time defending national champions on Sunday and Monday!

GAME UPDATE | This weekend’s series with Iowa State has been moved to Norman. Games will be Sunday at 12 and 2 p.m. and Monday at 12 p.m. Season tickets will be honored, GA tickets go on sale at 10:30 a.m. CT.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/DHqEA9J6AP pic.twitter.com/4lkkQisZTJ — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 4, 2018

Senior shortstop Kelsey Arnold is the binding agent that keeps the Oklahoma softball team glued together. She’s not flashy, but she makes difficult plays look routine.

Around the Sports World

It’s Masters week! Get a load of this dude’s impersonations. The Tiger one is incredible.

GOLF WEEK*** US Masters - Heres what Sergio, Rory, Poults and Co are saying!! pic.twitter.com/ar7Atb1qwy — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) April 2, 2018

Alabama released a video segment called ‘Shop Talk’ recently, which involved Nick Saban and some former Crimson Tide players. In the segment, everybody discusses all sorts of topics in a barbershop setting. The issue now is that LeBron James had a very similar thing going on called ‘The Shop’, and now it’s become a legal matter on a question of possible infringement. Here’s what Nick Saban had to say about the matter:

LeBron James was asked to address the topic as well, and he feels like Nick Saban and Alabama are outside of their rights to produce their ‘Shop Talk’ based on the notion that its premise is stolen from ‘The Shop.’ Is it just me or is it getting a little testy in here?

LeBron addresses Alabama's "Shop Talk" and Nick Saban's comments about being unaware of Uninterrupted's "The Shop" series: "The lawyers will figure it out." pic.twitter.com/5Ovx1EAuHN — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 4, 2018

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) projects the strength of schedule for each conference and the teams with the best chances to make the College Football Playoff. According to the FPI’s algorithm, the Big 12 has the lowest chance out of the Power 5 conferences to make the CFP this season, and it’ll take a miracle if its champ isn’t Oklahoma.

The New England Patriots traded away wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a first and sixth-round pick.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards has taken some grief for his public stance on cutting underperforming players from the team, but it’s nothing new in the world of college football. I actually don’t have a problem with what was said, but it was a little odd and out-of-place for him to say it. It’s part of the harsh reality of being a student-athlete on scholarship.

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made this sensational diving catch and now all of a sudden my ribcage hurts.

JBJ will get there. Always. pic.twitter.com/QKtV1W1FUf — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2018

Stick to Sports!

According to several of its competitors, Apple is behind when it comes to the state of the artificial intelligence used in its devices. That might be changing now, as Apple has hired former Google chief of search and A.I. John Giannandrea. Silicon Valley is all about these guys, and Giannandrea is right at the top as far as his renown and credentials are concerned. Who knows, maybe within the next year or so, Siri will become an actual person under his watch. I’m kidding. Kind of.

