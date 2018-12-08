After picking up a huge, shorthanded win at against Notre Dame at Madison Square Garden, the Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) look to keep things going against Wichita State in the All-College Classic.

Oklahoma (7-1) vs. Wichita State (4-3): 11 a.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena (Oklahoma City)

TV: ESPNU

Commentary: Richard Cross and Tim Welsh

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Sooner Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM “The Franchise” in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa), Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing

Line: Oklahoma -6.5 (as of 6 a.m. CT)

About Wichita State

The Shockers are 4-3 on the season with wins over Providence, Appalachian State, Rice and Baylor. While they have suffered losses to Louisiana Tech, Davidson and Alabama in the early going, they showed flashes of potential in their most recent game against Baylor — a 71-63 win in Wichita. The young Baylor squad came back and made it close late, but the Shockers opened with a 44-15 first half.

Wichita State currently has a NET (the NCAA Selection Committee’s new system) ranking 131 and a KenPom ranking of 85.

Gregg Marshall has compiled a record of 290-101 during his tenure at WSU, which is in its second season competing in the AAC. Since 2007, his program has been to a Final Four, has made it to the Sweet 16 twice and has made six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Shockers are led by senior forward Markis McDuffie, who is averaging 19.6 PPG and is connecting on over 41 percent of his three-point attempts.

Storylines

Health of McNeace - Oklahoma’s starting center is doubtful after missing Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury. The Sooners have proven capable of pulling out a W without him, but OU probably would’ve defeated the Irish going away if he’d been in the lineup. Kristian Doolittle’s presence is huge, and he’ll once again be depended on for minutes down low. OU was able to overcome his foul trouble on Tuesday, but Kruger and his staff would obviously prefer not to deal with that again, as it means more minutes for Hannes Pölla (and also more than they’d likely prefer from Matt Freeman).

Manek back on track? - Larry from the Prairie has been impressive as a rebounding presence as a sophomore, but he continues to be a bit streaky from the outside. He got going against the Irish, connecting on five of eight deep attempts. If he can stay hot, I like OU’s chances.

- Larry from the Prairie has been impressive as a rebounding presence as a sophomore, but he continues to be a bit streaky from the outside. He got going against the Irish, connecting on five of eight deep attempts. If he can stay hot, I like OU’s chances. Austin Reaves - The former Wichita State sharpshooter transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason, and while he has to sit out this season, he’s made quite the impression in practices. Obviously, he won’t have an impact on today’s game, but if you’re watching from home, he’ll be a topic of conversation.

The former Wichita State sharpshooter transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason, and while he has to sit out this season, he’s made quite the impression in practices. Obviously, he won’t have an impact on today’s game, but if you’re watching from home, he’ll be a topic of conversation. Christian James - Couldn’t go through a whole preview without mentioning this dude, could I? Through seven games, James has looked like a legitimate All-Big 12 performer and, quite frankly, one of the best players in college basketball. He knows how to work well within the team’s offense, but he’s also proven capable of taking over a game when need be. The best example was his performance against Notre Dame, in which he was able to create his own opportunities as the offense was having a tough time finding its footing.