Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield highlight the year in sports

SB Nation has stars for stars.

By Seth Oliveras
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Happy Friday, friends and fans!

2018 is winding down, which means it’s a good time to star reflecting on some of the greatest sports stars of the year. Fortunately for fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, two of the year’s best and brightest sported the Crimson & Cream. SB Nation highlighted the athletes, coaches, and one very peculiar mascot who defined this year in stellar fashion. That’s right, we’ve got stars for stars.

Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have their own constellations in this awesome tribute called Athletica Major. The significance of just how incredible of a run Oklahoma is on with back-to-back quarterbacks of this caliber is virtually unprecedented. In time, I expect most of us will realize just how special this past year has been for the state of Sooner football.

Now onto this week’s Friday edition of Hot Links! ESPN MegaCast is coming back, Buddy Hield is 26 (not 25), Chris Paul is out indefinitely and more.

OU Links

  • For all the responsibilities on Lincoln Riley’s plate, he still manages to make time for those who deserve it most. Oklahoma couldn’t not have chosen a better man for this job. Great stuff.
  • Here are some more captured moments from Riley’s trip to The Children’s Center in Oklahoma City. Priceless.
  • I know many Sooner fans will love this. ESPN is bringing back the MegaCast for the College Football Playoff, which means you’ll be able to watch the Orange Bowl while listening to a synced-up Toby Rowland call the game for one of the castings.
  • Make sure you check out Allen’s overview of Oklahoma’s defensive recruiting during this latest cycle. For a while, the Sooners simply weren’t bringing in the level of talent needed to compete against the best of the best, but ever since Lincoln Riley showed up, the talent has started to shift considerably.

Around the Sports World

  • Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul was unable to finish the game against the Miami Heat Thursday night after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury. The severity is still unknown, but this is another tough setback for an All-Star who has dealt with lower body injuries throughout his career.
  • This is totally serious. Apparently, Urban Meyer, who will soon retire following the Rose Bowl, will take up teaching at The Ohio State University. The course he will be co-instructing is called ‘Leadership and Character’. I’ll say no more.
  • Another totally serious thing that’s happening is Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey will be the “Minister of Culture” for the Texas Longhorns’ new basketball arena. Here’s how the press conference of this monumental announcement went down, or rather, how it would go down. Alright, alright, alright!
  • Charlie Strong and the South Florida Bulls couldn’t have had a more hot and cold season. After starting the season 7-0, USF went on to lose its next six games, including the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl against Marshall Thursday night. Yikes.
  • Check out this powerful message following a championship win from Newton HS (Texas) head coach W.T. Johnston. After being given only months to live, he was present to see his guys capture a moment that’ll last them a lifetime.

Stick to Sports!

  • Happy Winter Solstice! Today is the shortest day of the year, or at least, the day with the least amount of daylight. This year’s version is especially unique because it will be followed by a full moon, also known as a Cold Moon.

