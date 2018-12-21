Happy Friday, friends and fans!

2018 is winding down, which means it’s a good time to star reflecting on some of the greatest sports stars of the year. Fortunately for fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, two of the year’s best and brightest sported the Crimson & Cream. SB Nation highlighted the athletes, coaches, and one very peculiar mascot who defined this year in stellar fashion. That’s right, we’ve got stars for stars.

With 2018 wrapping up, here are the athletes and sports figures that made our year brighter!



Welcome to Athletica Major.https://t.co/4lUmxYy7rN pic.twitter.com/4H3r8e60V1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 21, 2018

Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have their own constellations in this awesome tribute called Athletica Major. The significance of just how incredible of a run Oklahoma is on with back-to-back quarterbacks of this caliber is virtually unprecedented. In time, I expect most of us will realize just how special this past year has been for the state of Sooner football.

"It’s a rare delight to watch college football’s best player (@TheKylerMurray) go mostly unspoiled by NFL Draft hot takes" - @JasonKirkSBN https://t.co/4lUmxYy7rN pic.twitter.com/mFF5HIxih0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 21, 2018

Now onto this week’s Friday edition of Hot Links! ESPN MegaCast is coming back, Buddy Hield is 26 (not 25), Chris Paul is out indefinitely and more.

For all the responsibilities on Lincoln Riley’s plate, he still manages to make time for those who deserve it most. Oklahoma couldn’t not have chosen a better man for this job. Great stuff.

He's getting ready for the @OrangeBowl, but our friend @LincolnRiley found time today to play catch with Jeremiah and meet a few other patients. A special coach, but an even better man! Thanks for sharing Christmas joy with us. Go get the Natty! @OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DgakPESafZ — The Childrens Center (@tccokc) December 21, 2018

Here are some more captured moments from Riley’s trip to The Children’s Center in Oklahoma City. Priceless.

I know many Sooner fans will love this. ESPN is bringing back the MegaCast for the College Football Playoff, which means you’ll be able to watch the Orange Bowl while listening to a synced-up Toby Rowland call the game for one of the castings.

Bam! It’s official. You’ll be able to hear the Sooner Radio broadcast synced with the ESPN TV broadcast again this year on the ESPN MegaCast. @OUontheAir @OU_Football #OrangeBowl https://t.co/JA3hroi98Z — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 20, 2018

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield plays 'Secret Santa' in Newburgh Heights https://t.co/XY6EvrWGjh pic.twitter.com/oY8m5G6FEF — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) December 21, 2018

Make sure you check out Allen’s overview of Oklahoma’s defensive recruiting during this latest cycle. For a while, the Sooners simply weren’t bringing in the level of talent needed to compete against the best of the best, but ever since Lincoln Riley showed up, the talent has started to shift considerably.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul was unable to finish the game against the Miami Heat Thursday night after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury. The severity is still unknown, but this is another tough setback for an All-Star who has dealt with lower body injuries throughout his career.

Uh oh. Chris Paul leaves the game with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/FncgQwFjzG — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 21, 2018

In August, Newton head coach W.T. Johnston told his team he might not make it through the season.



Thursday, he delivered one of the most powerful postgame speeches you'll ever see after his team won the Texas High School State Championship. pic.twitter.com/YK3ksrMZKi — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2018

Happy Winter Solstice! Today is the shortest day of the year, or at least, the day with the least amount of daylight. This year’s version is especially unique because it will be followed by a full moon, also known as a Cold Moon.

