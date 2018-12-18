We’ve reached the point where the majority of the country’s top 2019 prospects are already verbally committed to some school or another. Most of those commitments will stick, though there will certainly be exceptions. Additionally, the majority of current commits will be signing a National Letter of Intent when the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday morning.
Entering Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sooners have 19 commitments in their 2019 class, which currently sits at No. 8 in the 247Composite Team Rankings. However, two more big-time defense targets will be announcing their decisions on national television, so OU fans will want to pay attention.
Marcus Stripling - Houston (TX) Mayde Creek - Four Stars - No. 233 Overall - No. 17 SDE
At 6’3” and roughly 260, he has enough size and speed to end up being a factor for pretty much any defense in the country.
For quite some time, the Sooners seemed to be nipping at the heels of Alabama and Texas A&M, but OU is now the heavy favorite to land the four-star DE and Opening Finalist. Whether it was simply a numbers issue for the other suitors or not, OU will have to be thrilled to have a guy this talented fall into its lap.
Stripling will be making his announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Momma I made it ... COME OUT TO SUPPORT @2:30 location; Mayde Creek High School Pac pic.twitter.com/4MPN8WHIew— Marcus Stripling (@stripling_de) December 13, 2018
Jeremiah Criddell - Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei - Four Stars - No. 124 Overall - No. 12 Safety
OU made relatively late surges and came up with signatures from multiple defensive targets in the 2018 cycle, and that could be the case with the talented DB out of Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei. A longtime Oregon commit, Criddell reopened his recruitment just weeks after taking an official visit to Norman for the Bedlam game. This has been a bit of a back-and-forth battle between the Sooners and Ducks ever since.
Criddell is listed as a safety by the services, but he’s someone who has the skill set to potentially end up at corner with the Sooners if he does indeed sign. We’ll find out his destination Wednesday morning on ESPN.
I will be signing on ESPN tomorrow morning @ 10:15 am et / 7:15 am pt ✍ pic.twitter.com/VdYGLnINwB— J4 (@JayCriddell) December 18, 2018
Tommy Kennedy - Butler University (Grad Transfer) - Offensive Tackle
Oklahoma could potentially lose each of its starting offensive tackles to the NFL this offseason, so this is a pairing that could make plenty of sense for both parties. Kennedy, who would be eligible immediately as a grad transfer, visited OU this past week.
He also visited Texas. However, he didn’t appear to leave Austin with an offer, which leaves Miami and Auburn as the only other horses in this race. He visited both this past weekend, but you have to like OU’s chances.
UPDATE: He has announced a commitment to Miami.
Late Period Targets
Jadon Haselwood - The race for the nation’s top-ranked WR prospect is as interesting as any in this cycle. As you might’ve heard, the Metro Atlanta native and former UGA commit happens to be the son of an OU alum. On top of that, he’s a friend of Georgia QB Justin Fields, who is reported to be interested in a transfer and is rumored to be considering Oklahoma and others. Miami and Georgia will be very tough to beat for Haselwood, but there are some interesting variables here. He’s set to announce his decision in January.
Chris Steele - The talented DB from St. John Bosco has been high on the Sooners at various moments, but OU never seems to be able to sustain the momentum. Nevertheless, OU is in his top five, and he’ll also be announcing in January.
David Ugwoegbu - The edge rusher from of Katy, Texas is considered a strong OU lean at this point, favoring the Sooners over Texas A&M.
Danielson Ike - The Kansas City offensive tackle has been on OU’s radar for quite some time and will be signing somewhere in February.
Signed National Letter of Intent
Three-star DE LaRon Stokes (JUCO)
Four-star RB Marcus Major
Three-star OT Finley Felix (JUCO)
Three-star OG Marcus Alexander
Four-star OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar
Five-star QB Spencer Rattler
Three-star LB Jonathan Perkins
Three-star RB Rhamondre Stevenson (JUCO)
Four-star OT Stacey Wilkins
Four-star DB Jeremiah Criddell
Welcome 22 new #Sooners to the family! #NewWave19 #OUDNA #BoomerSooner https://t.co/NbrVKQKHvr / https://t.co/iOWTWNDyBk pic.twitter.com/KvobRj6tyX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 20, 2018
