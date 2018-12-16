With the Early Signing Period on the horizon, movement was expected on the recruiting front for the Oklahoma Sooners. And what do OU fans associate with recruiting developments? Eyes, that’s what.

— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 16, 2018

With JUCO defensive end LaRon Stokes visiting this weekend and setting his announcement time for 7 p.m. on Sunday, it wasn’t too difficult to connect the dots. The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M standout announced his commitment to Oklahoma, picking the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Oregon and others.

Stokes flew under the radar until recently, but things really picked up for him in recent weeks, culminating in an OU offer earlier this month. It’s easy to see why the Tulsa native is garnering so much recent attention — the big-bodied prospect is strong enough to play closer to the inside but is also certainly quick and athletic enough to play DE in a four-man front.

With OU likely on the verge of landing the talented DE Marcus Stripling and already having Marcus Hicks, Kori Roberson and Joseph Weté in the class, Calvin Thibodeaux is certainly earning his keep as a recruiter.

Oklahoma now has 18 commits — nine on offense and nine on defense — in the class of 2019 and currently resides in the top 10 of the 247Composite Team Rankings.