 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: JUCO DE LaRon Stokes commits to OU

The talented defensive lineman out of NEO has the physical tools to make a difference.

By Jack Shields
Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

With the Early Signing Period on the horizon, movement was expected on the recruiting front for the Oklahoma Sooners. And what do OU fans associate with recruiting developments? Eyes, that’s what.

With JUCO defensive end LaRon Stokes visiting this weekend and setting his announcement time for 7 p.m. on Sunday, it wasn’t too difficult to connect the dots. The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M standout announced his commitment to Oklahoma, picking the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Oregon and others.

Stokes flew under the radar until recently, but things really picked up for him in recent weeks, culminating in an OU offer earlier this month. It’s easy to see why the Tulsa native is garnering so much recent attention — the big-bodied prospect is strong enough to play closer to the inside but is also certainly quick and athletic enough to play DE in a four-man front.

With OU likely on the verge of landing the talented DE Marcus Stripling and already having Marcus Hicks, Kori Roberson and Joseph Weté in the class, Calvin Thibodeaux is certainly earning his keep as a recruiter.

Oklahoma now has 18 commits — nine on offense and nine on defense — in the class of 2019 and currently resides in the top 10 of the 247Composite Team Rankings.

More From Crimson And Cream Machine

This Article has a component height of 14. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...