A week after leading the Cleveland Browns to their first win in nearly two years, Baker Mayfield made his first career start in a Week 4 thriller against the Oakland Raiders. Though the Browns fell in overtime, 45-42, Mayfield made his share of plays, going 21-of-41 for 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but also unfortunately threw two picks and fumbled twice in the wild, roller-coaster battle in the Bay Area.

Coming back from a tipped-pass interception that led to a Raiders touchdown on his first drive of the game, Mayfield recorded the first touchdown of his pro career on this pass to tight end Darren Fells.

His second score of the afternoon came on this play-action toss to Jarvis Landry to put the Browns up 28-14 in the third quarter.

Toe-tap TD!



Jarvis Landry with the acrobatic score from Baker Mayfield. (Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/bgLbuXJZBK — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) September 30, 2018

Although his two interceptions and two fumbles ultimately proved to be costly, all in all it wasn’t a bad first outing for the 2018 NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick. We all know there will be growing pains for a rookie quarterback in this league, but the former Oklahoma Sooners star showed poise in leading the team back after the early turnover and continued making plays under pressure all afternoon. It’s not the ideal result, but a decent starting point for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. Also, 42 points should be enough for a win in the NFL, so the Cleveland defense will be shouldering much of the blame this week. The Browns take on the Ravens at home in Week 5.

Sterling Shepard, in the Giants’ loss to the Saints, recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season and a two-point conversion, followed by a familiar rock-paper-scissors celebration with OBJ.

Eli Manning hits Sterling Shepard for the first TD of the game



pic.twitter.com/s5vBnhshJ5 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 30, 2018

Dede Westbrook, in a Jaguars win against the Jets, caught nine of his 13 targets for a team-high 130 yards and also added one rush for 11 yards.

#Jets forgot that Dede Westbrook was on the field, and the Jags are cooking now.



(Side note: Jeff Fisher is worse at announcing games than he is at coaching them. And that’s saying something.) pic.twitter.com/itWeG2CC0y — Jesse Finver (@JFinverNews12) September 30, 2018

Tony Jefferson grabbed five solo tackles and assisted on another in the Sunday night win against the Steelers. Though the score would ultimately be overturned upon review, his forced fumble set up the Ravens’ second touchdown of the night in their divisional clash in Pittsburgh.

Jefferson’s rookie teammate Mark Andrews caught two passes for 12 yards in the win.

Jordan Evans recorded two solo and one assisted tackle in a comeback win in overtime in Atlanta.

Aaron Colvin helped the Texans secure their first win of the season with four tackles but unfortunately suffered an ankle injury late, putting his season in doubt. We certainly hope to see the former Sooner standout back in action soon.

Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin to miss time with ankle injury, may return later this year https://t.co/QGxE3kRrQp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 1, 2018

Gerald McCoy registered two assisted tackles in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Bears.

Kenny Stills had a team-high 60 receiving yards in the Dolphins’ first loss of the season, a road drubbing at the hands of the Pats. Teammate Jordan Phillips had one assisted tackle on the afternoon.

These Sooners also saw action for their respective teams this weekend:

(*denotes starter)

Orlando Brown (OT - Ravens), *Lane Johnson (RT - Eagles), *Daryl Williams (RG - Panthers), James Winchester (LS - Chiefs),

The following Sooners were inactive or did not play in Week 4:

Jeff Badet (WR - Vikings, Practice Squad), Emmanuel Beal (LB - Seahawks, IR), Devante Bond (LB - Buccaneers, IR), Geneo Grissom (DE - Patriots), Stacy McGee (DT - Washington), Joe Mixon (RB - Bengals) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (LB- Rams, PUP), Steven Parker (S- Rams, Practice Squad), Samaje Perine (RB - Washington, Bye Week), Adrian Peterson (RB - Washington, Bye Week), Ahmad Thomas (LB - Colts, Practice Squad), *Tress Way (P - Washington, Bye Week), Damien Williams (RB - Chiefs), *Trent Williams (LT - Washington, Bye Week)