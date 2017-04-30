 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma Sooners Football: What Fans and Media Are Saying about Washington Redskins RB Samaje Perine

Reactions from fans and media on the newest addition to the Washington Redskins backfield.

By Kartik Rajendran
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Oklahoma Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

While Oklahoma Sooners fans would’ve loved Samaje Perine to have gone earlier in the draft, the wait certainly seems well worth the destination. Arguably the strongest, most physical back in this draft, Perine was finally picked in the fourth round at No. 114 overall by the Washington Redskins, and heads to the nation’s capital to join one of the league’s best offenses last season.

Here are some tweets from the media and fans about the pick.

SB Nation’s Kaleel Weatherly feels Perine is a “never-say-die runner” and has the making to be “a sure thing in the end zone”, while Hogs Haven thinks he “will immediately compete for playing time in the Redskins backfield”.

Here’s actor and ‘Skins fan Michael Ealy’s interesting pronunciation of the Sooners’ all-time rushing leader’s name.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden had this to say on his powerful new weapon in the backfield:

Redskins wideout and Oklahoma native Kendal Thompson is pumped about the arrival of Samaje.

Newest New Orleans Saint Adrian Peterson welcomed him to the league, as well.

Redskins beat writer Mike Jones of the Washington Post, along with the vast majority of the Redskins fans and media, seem to feel the team has filled a big need at running back and that Perine was the right one to choose.

Described by one league talent evaluator as “strong as hell, with really good balance,” Perine has a chance to come in and compete right away. Washington has Rob Kelley, who last season overtook Matt Jones as the starter. But coaches wanted to see if they could add another talented and versatile option. Perine is also considered a good receiver out of the backfield and solid in pass protection. - Mike Jones, The Washington Post

Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times wasn’t quite as high on Perine but still feels he has the skill set to be successful in the nation’s capital.

Perine is a tough, durable downhill runner who could help the Redskins at the goal-line. - Nora Princiotti, The Washington Times

Conor Orr of Around the NFL listed Perine as his No. 2 available prospect heading into day three of the draft.

With Matt Jones on the trading block, Perine can come in and be the second of two formidable big boys in Washington's backfield. After nearly scoring 50 touchdowns during his time with the Sooners (with Joe Mixon on the roster) it might just be time for Perine to shine on his own again. - Conor Orr, Around the NFL

The ‘Skins fans seem pumped to welcome the bruiser from Pflugerville.

Samaje has great fantasy football potential in Washington.

Perine will be one of five Oklahoma running backs in the NFL next season. #RBU #BoomerSooner

Congratulations, Samaje!

