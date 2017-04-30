While Oklahoma Sooners fans would’ve loved Samaje Perine to have gone earlier in the draft, the wait certainly seems well worth the destination. Arguably the strongest, most physical back in this draft, Perine was finally picked in the fourth round at No. 114 overall by the Washington Redskins, and heads to the nation’s capital to join one of the league’s best offenses last season.

Here are some tweets from the media and fans about the pick.

SB Nation’s Kaleel Weatherly feels Perine is a “never-say-die runner” and has the making to be “a sure thing in the end zone”, while Hogs Haven thinks he “will immediately compete for playing time in the Redskins backfield”.

2017 NFL Draft Results: Redskins Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma in the 4th Round https://t.co/ijQo26ToYp — Ken Meringolo (@ItsRainingKen) April 29, 2017

Here’s actor and ‘Skins fan Michael Ealy’s interesting pronunciation of the Sooners’ all-time rushing leader’s name.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden had this to say on his powerful new weapon in the backfield:

Redskins coach Jay Gruden described Samaje Perine well: "Can't argue the production & toughness that he has,& that’s what drew us to him." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 29, 2017

Gruden says Samaje Perine is a "physical runner" who can also be a special teams player as well. Notes his toughness as a strength. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 29, 2017

Redskins wideout and Oklahoma native Kendal Thompson is pumped about the arrival of Samaje.

Welcome to the squad @samajp32 !! Loaded backfield just got even more stacked. Defenses bring your hard hat ⚠️ #OUBoyz #HTTR — Kendal Thompson (@Thurm405) April 29, 2017

Newest New Orleans Saint Adrian Peterson welcomed him to the league, as well.

Congratulations @samajp32 wish you nothing but success! — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 29, 2017

Redskins beat writer Mike Jones of the Washington Post, along with the vast majority of the Redskins fans and media, seem to feel the team has filled a big need at running back and that Perine was the right one to choose.

Described by one league talent evaluator as “strong as hell, with really good balance,” Perine has a chance to come in and compete right away. Washington has Rob Kelley, who last season overtook Matt Jones as the starter. But coaches wanted to see if they could add another talented and versatile option. Perine is also considered a good receiver out of the backfield and solid in pass protection. - Mike Jones, The Washington Post

Redskins take running back Samaje Perine in fourth round https://t.co/aauQ6AYLhO — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) April 29, 2017

The #Redskins made the move to the offensive side with Samaje Perine.



Here are three things fans should like: https://t.co/JD5hOk9ILn pic.twitter.com/IhjSMHF5CE — CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) April 29, 2017

Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times wasn’t quite as high on Perine but still feels he has the skill set to be successful in the nation’s capital.

Perine is a tough, durable downhill runner who could help the Redskins at the goal-line. - Nora Princiotti, The Washington Times

Redskins make first selection on offense in round 4 with RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher https://t.co/H1R1gHMxjX — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) April 29, 2017

Best pick of the day is from the Redskins getting Samje Perine RB OU. Perine will be able to possibly start for the Skins early this year. — NFL Draft Center (@NFLdraftcenter) April 29, 2017

Conor Orr of Around the NFL listed Perine as his No. 2 available prospect heading into day three of the draft.

With Matt Jones on the trading block, Perine can come in and be the second of two formidable big boys in Washington's backfield. After nearly scoring 50 touchdowns during his time with the Sooners (with Joe Mixon on the roster) it might just be time for Perine to shine on his own again. - Conor Orr, Around the NFL

.@ConorOrr has 10 third-day picks who can make an immediate impact https://t.co/AKxcGDH6iq pic.twitter.com/83HzrckbLm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2017

The ‘Skins fans seem pumped to welcome the bruiser from Pflugerville.

Awesome landing spot for Samaje Perine in Washington. Definitely the most talented Redskins RB, could immediately take early down work. — Joseph Nammour (@jnammour24) April 29, 2017

Samaje Perine in the 4th round?!? What a steal!!! Redskins having a great #NFLDraft! #HTTR — Caveman Cooking (@CavemanCooking) April 29, 2017

#Redskins are killing this draft so far:



-Jonathan Allen

-Ryan Anderson

-Fabian Moreau

-Samaje Perine #NFLDraft — Zac (@DCzWall) April 29, 2017

Still though, what the Redskins have done in this draft, especially the 1st, 2nd 3rd & 4th pick (Perine only), is absolutely tremendous. — Jay (@RedskinsCult) April 29, 2017

Looking Forward To Mr. Samaje Perine Running Over & Stomping On Heads To Help The #Redskins Score #Touchdowns NOT Field Goals!!! #HTTR — #SKINS FANS ONLY!!!! (@SKINSFANSONLY) April 29, 2017

The Redskins' new running back Samaje Perine: pic.twitter.com/mKd6vV1loN — Robbie Duncan (@DeadeyeDunkan) April 29, 2017

Samaje has great fantasy football potential in Washington.

Samaje Perine landed in a great spot with the Redskins. Here's why he'll have immediate fantasy value. https://t.co/TvMT9Td7cS pic.twitter.com/BSTPCQyjpz — George Banko (@gbankoFFHelpers) April 29, 2017

Perine will be one of five Oklahoma running backs in the NFL next season. #RBU #BoomerSooner

Congratulations, Samaje!