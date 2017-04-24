2019 wide receiver Theo Wease (Allen, TX) has announced that he is no longer committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. This comes as no surprise after last night’s announcement from fellow 2019 receiver Arjei Henderson.

Most people were cautiously optimistic at best when Wease and Henderson announced their commitments to Oklahoma at OU’s Junior day back in February. These were two guys fresh off their sophomore seasons of high school, and the chances of them making it through the entire process without wavering was minimal. I think it’s safe to say that these two guys jumped the gun when they committed, and I think they each deserve a bit of credit for recognizing their mistake quickly and taking some time to consider all options. Both guys have received a considerable amount of contention since originally committing, and you can’t blame either of them for wanting to test the waters.

You better believe that OU’s staff will continue to recruit these guys, as a relationship already exists with each of them. Both are exceptionally talented, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both make trips to Norman for unofficial visits this fall.